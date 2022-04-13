James defends James

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James last Friday submitted a three-page document to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine seeking to justify the appointment of Dr Winford James on the Studley Park Enterprise Ltd (SPEL) board.
This comes following calls for Winford James to be removed, as he is the brother of Trevor James.
In an interview with the Express at the official residence of the Chief Secretary, Augustine said he had received from the line secretary “a justification, a three-page letter, about the thoughts behind Dr James’s position on the board”.
Augustine said all options are being looked at as boards are an extension of the Executive Council and people on the board must be aligned to the vision of the executive council.
“We are not just making a decision in terms of his removal, we are making a decision of what is best and ensuring that the system gets going,” Augustine said.
Augustine said Studley Park Enterprise Ltd must become financially viable, “no ifs or buts”.
“We need Studley Park to be restructured, to become profitable. We need Studley Park to improve on productivity and we have to begin to look beyond Studley Park and look at other opportunities across the island of Tobago and making that our bread and butter, that thing that funds our budget,” he said.
He said one of the issues has been whether Tobago can produce efficiently to fund its budgetary requirements. “Especially capital development requirements and therefore Studley Park has to come up, has to improve, has to maximise on profits, and it is on that mandate that Dr James was placed there given what he was able to do with the Mt Pleasant Credit Union,” he said.
Company Profile
According to the company’s website, “The Studley Park Quarry is a substantial land area containing some of the best aggregate material in the world used in construction. Its volcanic properties make it a superb, high-value revenue-generating commodity for the island of Tobago.”
SPEL, which is charged with the management of the Studley Park Quarry, was incorporated on December 19, 2016. A Board of Directors was appointed to oversee management of the company.
“The Board of Directors reorganised and re-purposed the operations of the quarry and recruited a complement of competent professional, technical and skilled staff to conduct the operations of the new entity. SPEL commenced operations at the Quarry on November 6, 2017.
“SPEL has to date achieved its prime objectives of improving performance, productivity and profitability. This has led to an improved level of production and sale of aggregate not only in Tobago, but also Trinidad. SPEL is also intent on establishing the necessary facilities to distribute aggregate throughout the Region,” the website states.