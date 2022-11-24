James, Morris clash over ‘stage in the sea’

Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Kelvon Morris is up in arms over the THA’s decision to spend $1.7 million on a “stage in the sea” for Tobago’s inaugural Carnival, “while poor people in Tobago are crying and suffering”.
Responding to questions from Morris at yesterday’s sitting of the THA at the Legislature Building on Jerningham Street, Scarborough, Secretary of the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James disclosed that the final cost of the contract for the project was $1,758,350 “contingency included”.
He noted that a company called Shufie Equipment Rental was contracted via selective tender process for the project.
“The reviews are in. The intent of building that area proved to be successful. We created in the region a Carnival product that was never seen, where people were actually able to enjoy the festivities over the water. It has never been done in the region,” James boasted.
In the lead-up to Tobago’s first Carnival, the Environmental Management Authority indicated that stage being constructed by the THA at Rockly Bay, Milford Road, Scarborough, did not get the requisite Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC).
Morris went on to ask James to confirm whether a company called California Stucco Company Ltd was subcontracted to pave the stage, James said contractors did not need the approval of the Division to award contracts.
His response stirred laughter and applause in the House, prompting Morris to retort:
“We continue to play smart with the business of Tobagonians but I am wondering, $1.7 million for a day to see rocks wash away in the sea, (but) people cannot eat, people cannot get food. Is this the best use of Tobago taxpayers money? One point seven million while Tobagonians cannot get $500 for food.”
Pointing out that his academic degree was in project management and not in economics, James responded:
“I do not know whether an overall expenditure of $1.7 million is counterproductive to the development of Tobago or whether that being assigned somewhere else would change the social problem that we have. So I don’t understand the question.”
Morris fired back, saying he was “quite perplexed” by James’ response given that prior to the THA December 6 election, James gave Tobagonians a lesson in economics.
At yesterday’s sitting, James also defended the THA’s decision to contract Trinidad-based company Innovative Roofing Solutions and Construction Company Ltd for construction of the Milford Road to Pigeon Point in Tobago.
Morris had asked James to explain the justification for awarding a contract of that nature to “such an inexperienced company”, given that the road works involved “an eco-sensitive area of Tobago”.
Last month, James revealed that Innovative Roofing was awarded a $54.7 million contract for the road works.
“A lot of us have been in the public in Tobago misstating the name of the company. The name of the company is Innovative Roofing and Construction Solutions Company Limited. The company is duly registered under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago for design, finance and construction of roadways that is much needed in Tobago,” James said.
He added:
“As it relates to inexperience and experience…there is always in the industry a belief that in the system left to us by the colonials and the imperialists of Trinidad that you must have a certain amount of experience, a certain amount of work, but I want to tell my good friend from Whim that companies don’t build things, teams of people do.”
“If we were to take away all the managers from BP, and place them into another company registered yesterday would BP be able to build anything. I suspect the answer will be no. The people of Tobago on December 6 last year decided that a team of people, arranged in a company that was probably four or five years old, was better placed to build Tobago than a company that was 66 years old.