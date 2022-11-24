James, Morris clash over ‘stage in the sea’

Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Kelvon Morris is up in arms over the THA’s decision to spend $1.7 million on a “stage in the sea” for Tobago’s inaugural Carnival, “while poor people in Tobago are crying and suffering”.

Responding to questions from Morris at yesterday’s sitting of the THA at the Legislature Building on Jerningham Street, Scarborough, Secretary of the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James disclosed that the final cost of the contract for the project was $1,758,350 “contingency included”.