FOR the week, some 1,108,788 shares traded on the First Tier Market—a 74.17-per cent decrease on the previous week’s total of 4,292,248 shares crossing the floor. The value of the shares traded decreased by 63.42 per cent—from $32,589,468.36 the previous week to $11,920,197.92 last week.
Massy Holdings (MASSY) was the volume leader for the week with 48.28 per cent of the market activity or 535,340 shares traded; followed by JMMB Group Ltd (JMMBGL) with 13.63 per cent or 151,121 shares traded. Trinidad and Tobago NGL (NGL) was in third place with 11.15 per cent or 123,618 shares traded. These shares accounted for 73.06 per cent of the shares traded for the week.
The indices ended the week in mixed territory.
The Composite Index decreased by 0.13 per cent or 1.74 points, to close at 1,341.42. The All Trinidad and Tobago Index ended at 1,998.97, down 0.81 per cent or 16.25 points. The Cross Listed Index advanced by 2.20 per cent or 1.92 points, to close at 89.28. The Small and Medium Enterprise Index ended at 40.17, unchanged for the week.
For the week, there were six shares advancing and 11 shares declining, with one share at its 52-week high and two shares at their 52-week low.
The major advance for the week was FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited (FCI), up 7.84 per cent or $0.40 to close at $5.50. NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) was in second place with an increase of 4.00 per cent or $0.18, to close at $4.68. Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (PLD) was in third place with an increase of 0.96 per cent or $0.03, to close at $3.14.
JMMBGL was the major decline for the week, down 9.87 per cent or $0.22 to close at $2.01, its 52-week low. In second place was Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL) with a decrease of 6.57 per cent or $0.42, to close at $5.97. In third place was Angostura Holdings Ltd (AHL), down 5.74 per cent or $1.43 to close at $23.50.
There was no activity on the Second Tier Market.
On the TTD Mutual Fund Market, 163,829 CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) units traded with a value of $4,867,049.48. CIF’s unit price closed at $29.80, down 0.67 per cent or $0.20 for the week. Ten Calypso Macro Index Fund (CALYP) units traded for the week with a value of 220. CALYP’s unit price closed at $22, unchanged for the week.
On the Small and Medium Enterprise Market, no Endeavour Holdings Limited (EHL) shares traded; while no CinemaOne Limited (CINE1) shares traded for the week. EHL’s share price closed at $7.00, unchanged for the week; while CINE1 closed at $5.98, also unchanged from the previous week.
On the USD Equity Market, no MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (MPCCEL) shares traded for the week. MPCCEL shares closed the week at US$0.90, unchanged from the previous week.
