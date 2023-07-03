THE JMMB Group Ltd says its audited results for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 should be submitted by Friday.
“On June 28, the board of directors of JMMB Group Ltd met with our auditors, KPMG, and approved the Group’s draft audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the final procedures being conducted by our auditors,” a notice from the company stated.
“While no material changes are expected, as a result of the auditors’ completion procedures, the auditors have advised that, pursuant to International Standards of Auditing (ISAs) they require additional time to conclude their final reviews, completion and file assembly procedures, the conclusion of which are imminent,” it stated.
“We therefore expect submission of the audited financial statements on or before Friday July 7, 2023,” the notice stated.
The JMMB board and management “sincerely apologised” for the further delay, which it stated was “entirely outside” of its control.
On June 15 the JMMB Group announced that its audited financial statements for the year would have to be delayed for a second time.
“JMMB Group Ltd’s audited financial statements, due May 30, 2023, which should have been made public on or before June 16, 2023 are further delayed,” it stated then.
The audited financial statements were expected to have been made public by June 30.
“The delay is due to the fact that our auditors, KPMG Chartered Accountants, require additional time to complete their audit procedures,” it stated then.