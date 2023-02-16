JMMB records dip in net profit

JMMB Group has a dip in its net profit to JA$4.8 billion (JA$1 = US$0.0065), for the nine months ending December 31, 2022.
During a review of the group’s quarter three financial performance on Wednesday, JMMB said the dip in net profits reflects a 52 per cent fall-off in the group’s earnings year-over-year, having recorded unprecedented profit in the prior year.
During the period, JMMB Group also posted operating revenue of JA$18.9 billion, a 14 per cent decline, for the comparative period.
The group’s financial performance for the period was impacted by the challenging macroeconomic conditions.
In explaining further, JMMB chief financial officer Patrick Ellis has seen credible financial performance in this environment that has been characterised by high inflation and rising interest rates, especially in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
Ellis said this has impacted particularly the investment business line, resulting in a falloff in asset prices and a reduction in the liquidity in the market.
He said the regional and business line diversification strategy, remains a core contributor to bolster the group’s financial performance, as seen in the case of the banking business line, which was the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 52 per cent of the group’s net operating revenue, up from 37 per cent in the prior period.
Additionally, Ellis the regional diversification strategy continued to reap benefits as Trinidad and Tobago contributed 23 per cent to operating revenue, up from 15 per cent in the prior period.
Stable outlook
The CFO said due to the delayed publication of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd’s (SFC) audited results for the period ending December 31, 2022, the group did not record any share of profits from its associated company, SFC, in which it has a 23.33 per cent stake.
Ellis highlighted that the group’s trading gains totalled, JA$3.49 billion for the period, reflecting a 51 per cent decline.
“This was attributable to the rising interest rates and investors’ continued de-risking, which resulted in a reduction of demand for emerging market assets, consequently, asset prices fell and trading activity was reduced. This, as compared to the prior year when investor sentiment was high and interest rates were low. Net interest income saw a six per cent decline year-over-year, moving from JA$8.98 billion to JA$8.44 billion,” he said.
Ellis indicated that group recorded positive growth in fees and commission, which grew by 16 per cent, over the corresponding period, to JA$4.32 billion.
He explained this was mainly driven by increased economic activity in all the territories in which the group operates, as well as significant growth in managed funds, collective investment schemes, and capital market activities across the Group. Foreign exchange gains also increased from JA$2 billion to JA$2.47 billion, which reflects a 24 per cent growth in earnings over the comparative period.
JMMB group chief executive officer Keith Duncan, maintained a positive view of the group’s financial performance noting that the build-out of the diversification strategy and the leveraging of its “smart growth” initiatives, has delivered credible results and allowed the company to deliver on its major imperatives. He also pointed to the cautiously optimistic outlook for the region within the context of the challenging operational environment, with signs of easing based on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) January 2023 outlook which predicts a marginal improvement in economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.
JMMB shares are traded on the Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica stock exchanges.