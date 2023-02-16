JMMB records dip in net profit

JMMB Group has a dip in its net profit to JA$4.8 billion (JA$1 = US$0.0065), for the nine months ending December 31, 2022.

During a review of the group’s quarter three financial performance on Wednesday, JMMB said the dip in net profits reflects a 52 per cent fall-off in the group’s earnings year-over-year, having recorded unprecedented profit in the prior year.

During the period, JMMB Group also posted operating revenue of JA$18.9 billion, a 14 per cent decline, for the comparative period.