JMMB to restructure T&T entities

FOLLOWING an exercise involving several of its Jamaican member companies, the JMMB Group Ltd has revealed its intention to restructure its entities in Trinidad and Tobago, among other countries, with the aim of “bolstering operational controls”.
This move, according to JMMB, is pending regulatory approval.
In April, in accordance with Section 64(1)(b) of the Securities Act 2012, the T&T Stock Exchange posted a notice advising that, as of March 31, JMMB Group Ltd had conducted a restructuring exercise involving some of its Jamaican member companies.
According to the recently published JMMB annual report this restructuring was undertaken following receipt of the non-objection from the Bank of Jamaica and is part of a wider restructuring exercise being undertaken by the Group.
“The restructuring exercise is aimed at harmonising the Group’s overall corporate structure for its local and overseas holdings with the structure required for financial groups under the Banking Services Act, 2014 by separating financial services companies in the Group from the non-financial companies,” it stated.
As such, JMMB Financial Holdings Ltd (JMMBFH) was incorporated as a new direct wholly-owned subsidiary of JMMBGL to hold, directly and indirectly, the shares of all of the financial services companies within the Group, it stated.
The Jamaican entities now held within the financial group headed by JMMBFH as a result of the restructuring are:
(i) Jamaica Money Market Brokers
Ltd, together with its wholly-owned
subsidiaries:
a. JMMB Insurance Brokers Ltd
b. JMMB Securities Ltd, and
c. JMMB Fund Managers Ltd
(ii) JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Ltd
(iii) JMMB Money Transfer Ltd
“As a result of the restructuring, the non-financial Jamaican companies formerly owned by Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited, i.e., JMMB Real Estate Holdings Ltd and Capital and Credit Securities Ltd, are now all held outside of the financial group under the direct ownership of JMMBGL,” it stated.
JMMB stated that the entities in this country, the Dominican Republic and Barbados will also be restructured subject to received regulatory approval in line with the mandate of the Banking Services Act (2014).
The annual report described the restrucutring as a “bolstering of operational controls”.
“The JMMB Group remains strong, healthy and well poised for growth in the medium and long term. This is due to the strategic efforts that have been made to bolster the Group’s risk and governance framework,” it stated.
JMMB in T&T
The annual report stated that recognising that strong client partnership distinguishes the JMMB Group in the financial space, the Trinidadian team continued to strengthen it during the year.
“Client contact and engagement strategy—Even though global recovery continued following the
pandemic, generally, there is a higher level of apprehension among clients. Thus, it was important that the team had frequent contact with its clients, providing accurate and timely information. The team remained alert to clients’ needs and was able to nimbly provide solutions as necessary. During the year, this was evident in its loan solutions as, in some instances, solutions were customised to suit clients’ needs,” it stated.
“Client access strategy – The Port of Spain branch was relocated. This was more convenient for clients, with greater parking facilities and a better layout. Given increased economic activity, the country posted record operating revenue of J$5.9B, which was 27 per cent higher than the prior period. This was due to robust growth in most revenue lines, especially NII and foreign exchange trading, up by J$898M and J$333M, respectively,” it stated.
Asset Management Outlook
JMMB said given the continued rebound that is expected in the economy, the Trinidad team will employ a defensive posture to capitalise on opportunities that arise.
“The team will continue to deepen client engagement and seek to widen its client base. There will be an increased focus on client segmentation to ensure they remain proactive in identifying and addressing the client’s needs. They will continue to provide innovative solutions and services to drive enhanced long term returns for clients. The team will also focus on client communication and engagement initiatives and leverage social media and other electronic touchpoints to deliver its value proposition seamlessly,” it stated.
Treasury Management Outlook
JMMB said global interest rates are expected to remain elevated going into 2024, and this would likely continue to adversely impact appetite for emerging market assets.
“Thus, trading gains could be constrained. Nevertheless, the Trinidad team will continue to nimbly identify and successfully execute market opportunities to ensure the portfolio is agilely positioned to achieve the optimal risk/reward profile and create shareholder value. Further, the team will continue to position its local and international equity brokerages so that clients can have more diversified portfolios and realise their financial life goals,” it stated.
Banking Outlook
JMMB said in the upcoming financial year, the Bank will continue to offer customised banking solutions to meet clients’ specific needs and nurture an ongoing financial partnership to assist clients and businesses achieve their goals.
“The team will also continue to focus on its client contact strategy to maintain frequent communication and improve accessibility to all its clients. The team’s work on improving accessibility will continue in the upcoming year with further updates to the newly implemented online banking platform, Moneyline. The team expects clients to benefit from additional functionalities and an improved user experience,” it stated.
T&T Strategic Outlook
JMMB said this country is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the upcoming financial year, albeit at a slower pace.
“This is on the back of a rebound in oil and gas production and prices as well as increased domestic demand. However, there remains a significant downside risk including the possibility that energy prices and demand could fall again,” it stated.
JMMB said nevertheless, they will continue to seek opportunities for growth, and this will be underpinned by a focus in client partnership and client access.
“Integrated Financial Solutions—Work will continue in earnest on streamlining the client base to ensure clients across all segments are appropriately partnered with advisors, have the right solution sets, and have access to the channels and services which best support them in achieving their goals. To support the sales teams, the team will ramp up initiatives around improving productivity and increasing training on the Group’s proprietary financial partnership conversation model,” it stated.
“Digital Transformation—The digital transformation agenda has been paced and, with the onset of the pandemic, the team has ramped up its activities, initiatives and projects to support the build out of a digital footprint across business line segments. In the coming year, the focus to this end will be on the implementation of new core banking and online banking platforms. This undertaking is expected to lay critical ground for efficiency for the banking business line, position it for further growth and expansion and integrate needed functionalities to support client’s management of goals online,” it stated.