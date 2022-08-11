Jo-Anne Julien appointed as UTC chair

The board of directors of the Unit Trust Corporation yesterday announced the appointment of Jo-Anne Julien as the chair of T&T’s largest mutual fund company.
She replaces Gerry Brooks, whose two-year term came to an end in March 2022.
Julien is an attorney-at-law by profession and has been in private practice for over 40 years in Trinidad and Tobago, the UTC said yesterday in a news release.
She specialises in the practice of corporate commercial law and has extensive knowledge and expertise in mergers and acquisitions, banking and securities and cross-border transactions.
Before her appointment as chair, Julien has held the position of independent director on the UTC board since November 2020.
“During that time, she has provided critical insight on conducting strategic engagement with stakeholders and oversight in ensuring robust monitoring and execution of the Corporation’s objectives and progress,” the UTC’s statement said.
Julien is one of the founding partners and currently the managing partner of one of the country’s leading law firms, the statement added.
She currently serves as director on the boards of the Trinidad Building and Loan Association, National Canners Ltd, Bermudez Biscuit Group Ltd, and Jamaica Biscuit Company Ltd, (Jambisco).
Among her civic duties, she is a sitting member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago and of the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago.