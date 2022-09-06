Joy for Jaya

DESPITE facing many challenges including depression and trauma, young entrepreneur Jaya Persad says she was able to overcome these obstacles and live her dream in becoming the owner and designer of a locally made brand of athletic clothing called Pumpeii.
In sharing her journey with the Express Business on Saturday, 33-year-old Persad said she studied Business Management and Events Management at the School of Business and Computer Science (SBCS), and then Fashion Design at The University of the West Indies.
“I also started pursuing a Diploma in Health and Safety, which I loved, but did not continue because, at that point, I existed in a sphere that was highly patriarchal and did not support women being forward-thinking and independent. I should say this is not my family—but that only fuelled my passion for fashion and fitness,” she said.
Persad explained that ever since she was a child it was her dream to be just like her father, an entrepreneur.
She noted that her father was a renowned businessman and she always appreciated how hard-working and passionate he was about business. That made her excited from an early age to have her own business.
“I guess in some ways, his example set the tone for my future endeavours and pushed me to set high ambitious goals for myself. My parents have gone through so much in life as business owners and as parents, but their strength and resilience really bolstered my resolve to make myself successful and to make them proud.
“While some may say that, well Jaya had it made, in truth and in fact, I did it all on my own. Everything that I have achieved in life, I did on my own merit because I never wanted to be a burden on anyone, especially my parents. Every accomplishment, every step forward, every step backward was on me,” she highlighted.
Openly speaking about her challenges, Persad said she got married at the age of 25 and had to deal with heartaches with the relationship, along with going through miscarriages. Those placed a downer on life.
“For some time, I was in a deep abyss of despair, trauma, and sadness. It felt like a never-ending downward spiral, but I knew that I had to get myself out of it before I lost my entire being. And this is where fitness really helped. It helped me to focus my energies (negative or otherwise) outward but at the same time, I am doing something that is constructive and benefits my body, my health, and overall well-being. I would advise young women to stay focused on their goals and work hard to achieve those before committing to a lifelong partner,” Persad remarked.
It’s against this background she started her business in 2018. The fitness line of clothing, Pumpeii by Jaya, is geared towards comfort, affordability and customised-fit and is available for both men and women. She also has another line, Pumpeii Kids.
“The brand emphasises efficiency and durability, therefore, the pieces are suited for rigorous workouts or simple jogs in the park and they are made to last. To accommodate any type of workout regime, whether intense or easy, the clothing is strong and long-lasting. The pieces are suited for any body type, custom-made for both the amateur and the expert fitness enthusiast.”
In giving the specifics about the symbol Pumpeii, she said it is represented by the kettle bell together with the curved lifting arm displaying a bulging bicep.
“The kettle bell is an instrument used in weight-lifting exercises. It represents power and ferocity, while the arm represents the will and strength to empower oneself to achieve their (fitness) goals.”
Persad, whose business is mainly online via Facebook and Instagram, is hoping to set up a website to better promote her products and make it easier for her clients to access them.
Business hurdles
The young entrepreneur said as a small business owner, she could not go to the bank to request a loan, as she did not have the financial support. She was also afraid she would be denied.
“I decided to work along with a friend who has her own business and learn more about business and use the money I made from working there to invest in my idea and machinery. I think, as a small business owner, I had an idea of what I wanted to achieve and of all the things I would like to do to grow my business. But what I lacked was the know-how about business planning and marketing. I really think that such things should be more accessible and if they are available, advertise it a bit more,” she said.
Persad also highlighted that after going through what she did, her confidence took a huge hit.
“I didn’t believe in myself, in my ideas and then I didn’t have the support I thought I would have received from others who could have helped in bringing my idea to fruition. I guess people questioned whether I was really going to do this or whether this was just something I was going to do on a whim. So they themselves did not believe in me. That really affected me.”
During the pandemic, the athletic brand owner said sales took a big hit as people were more penny wise. In some cases people lost their jobs, so they were less inclined to spend money on clothing for exercising purposes and gyms were closed so again a large portion of the market was closed off.
“Sales have been somewhat in flux because of Covid-19 and competition as well have affected my sales. It is my hope though with the Health and Fitness Expo I am hosting that I would be able to make some more connections and build momentum for my brand. In terms of prices, it can start from $175 up, based on what a client may require,” Persad said.
She added that the Health and Fitness Expo would be held on September 24 and 25, at the Grand Marquis Conference Centre on Caroni Savannah Road.
“The Expo by Pumpeii, is specially designed to bring greater awareness about the importance of health in Trinidad and Tobago. It is also a means through which we can support local businesses and build meaningful relationships for future business. All business owners are invited to be part of the event and packages have been designed taking into consideration the economic climate,” Persad said.