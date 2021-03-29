Wade Mark

THE Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) Company Ltd came under heavy scrutiny by the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on State Enterprises over news reports of salary increases for its chief executive officer and the corporate secretary/head of legal.

Last September, a daily newspaper reported that the company’s board had approved salary increases for the two executive members.

The company issued a release a few days later in which it called for a retraction and claimed that the decision was not finalised.

Two days later, another article was published alleging that a little over $200,000, representing their retroactive increases, was transferred to certain accounts.

However, CEPEP again issued a release claiming that the payments were due to an accounting error and were subsequently reversed.

The JSC yesterday morning heard that salary increases were recommended but are yet to be effected.

The in-depth examination on the subject started with committee member Wade mark.

Mark quizzed CEPEP chair Marilyn Michael on whether she stood by the statements she made to the T&T Guardian newspaper that the increases were not finalised.

“I would carefully state that the headlines you are referring to ‘CEPEP $$ Scandal,’ would have been a direct result of mischief in its quest to scandalise the company’s reputation. These salaries increases you are referring to have not been implemented. The board has since sent off this for authorisation by the Human Resource Advisory committee of the Cabinet and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government along with the Ministry of Finance,” Michael said.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Desdra Bascombe, who was also present at the meeting, stated that the request for approval was made to the line ministry a year after the decision was taken by the board.

The situation appeared to be a bit cloudy and this prompted the intervention of JSC chairman Anthony Vieira as he sought clarification on Michael’s submissions to the committee that the base salaries and allowances went up.

“Based on your question, sir, that submission would have to be corrected because currently there is no salary

increase. I acknowledge as board chairman and I speak on behalf of the board, we are not aware of any increases being implemented I should say,” Michael added.

The issue of structural changes was also brought up by member Wade Mark, with CEPEP admitting that there were changes to the organisational structure... including the positions of general manager and corporate secretary.

The company said these changes followed a decision by the board on November 28, 2019, which was communicated to managerial staff by corporate secretary Nicole Gopaulsingh.

Gopaulsingh told Mark the changes made were from general manager to CEO and corporate secretary to corporate secretary/head legal.

