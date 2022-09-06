JSE lists 100th company

THE Caribbean Supermarket Association (CSA) has promised to work with stakeholders, inclusive of regional governments, to find solutions within the value chain to ensure that food security remains a critical priority.

Speaking during the CSA’s launch at Krave Restaurant in Marabella yesterday, chairman and co-founder Rajiv Diptee said the private sector initiative will also be seeking to create import substitution strategies for a reduction in Trinidad and Tobago’s food import bill as well as making the prices of goods and services more accessible.