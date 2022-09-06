JSE lists 100th company

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has recorded an historic 100th company listing after One on One Educational Services Ltd was placed on the JSE’s junior market.
The company, which will trade using the symbol “One,” is the 46th entrant to the JSE’s junior market, which has increased the number of securities listings to 146.
“Going forward, the work starts now. Our hope, right now, is to (take) One on One from the shores of Jamaica and the Caribbean to become a global leader in online education and training all across the world,” said One on One’s president and chief executive officer, Ricardo Allen.
He told the ceremony on Thursday that the company caters to over 250,000 students in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean and thanked their clients and stakeholder partners whose inputs facilitated the company’s listing.
One on One’s initial public offering (IPO) for 380 million shares, for which Sagicor Investments Jamaica was the lead broker and arranger, opened and closed on August 12, 2022, having been oversubscribed by approximately 745 per cent.
JSE managing director, Dr Marlene Street Forrest, said the subscriptions to the Initial Public Offering of shares in the education-technology company was more than J$2.8 billion (US$18 million).
“However, the value for the offer was for J$358.25 million (US$2.33 million). This certainly signals the confidence investors have in this company,” she said, noting that One on One now has 13,305 shareholders, representing the largest number for a junior market company.
The managing director said total capital raised by companies listed on the junior market now stands at J$18.3 billion (US$118.3 million) and of this amount, J$1.6 billion (US$10.45 million) has, to date, been generated from five IPOs since the start of the year.
She said the JSE was pleased to list a “young and vibrant company”, which delivers education utilising technology, noting that the entity “has already touched the lives of so many households”.
“I would like to commend One on One Educational Services Ltd for being socially aware by playing your part in enriching the youth of Jamaica through education. I want to thank you for offering students individual life-learning experiences through your digital platform,” she added
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Marsha Smith, who represented Portfolio Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, said the JSE’s milestone is an indication that “you continue to move towards positioning Jamaica as a globally competitive logistics hub”.
“This will create a myriad of opportunities for economic growth and development,” she said, noting JSE’s “rich history” of mobilising capital for companies that list on the stock exchange and for providing a conduit through which investors can create wealth by investing in these entities.
“The government of Jamaica has always stood by the vision of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. We remain committed to improving Jamaica’s financial position locally, regionally and internationally,” Smith added.
Second recent milestone
The listing of its 100th company is the second major milestone of the JSE in the last fortnight.
On August 24, 2022, the JSE launched to the public the Caribbean Business Exchange (CBX), which was established to provide market news, daily updates and programmes reflecting the regional business realities.
At the launch, Street Forrest, said: “Just over two years ago, the JSE started the journey to provide an avenue where it could enhance its services to the financial sector by utilising the vast data it accumulated over the years.
“The intention is to provide all sectors of the economy with focused and in-depth business information on the Caribbean markets in an engaging, educational and entertaining way that captures the imagination of all demographics, including the younger audience which is becoming so business savvy.”
Addressing the purpose of including the CBX in its mix of product offering, the JSE boss said: “As we seek to provide value to our issuers and investors, we believe through our rich storehouse of data, and those from other content providers of business information, we can provide another source of business news to the public which will redound to further development of our region thus helping Jamaicans and our regional people to have a more rounded view of the Caribbean Business Community and assisting the globe to better understand us.”
CBX operations are being managed by Mr Fitzroy Prendergast as chief technical consultant and station manager. Prendergast has extensive media experience as the CEO of Cable News and Sports Television.
In his remarks about CBX, Prendergast said, “Business is the engine of growth for any country. We believe that business should get not only an entire day of reporting and analysing, but also a whole night for persons in the Caribbean to hear, digest and make the most intelligent decision about how they do business.”
—CMC