Express Business Filler #1

Women members of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) yesterday joined the calls for an end to violence against their gender, and for the justice system to be more stringent against perpetrators of these kind of crimes.

In a joint statement yesterday, the women labour leaders of JTUM said they were dismayed and angered by the many deaths and disappearances of women in the country and it seemed that many violent people were allowed back into society to prey on women.

The leaders who signed the joint statement included president of the Trinidad and Tobago United Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas, second vice-president of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Sati Gajadhar-Inniss, president of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) Joanne Ogeer and Ermine De Bique, general secretary of the Contractors and General Workers’ Trade Union (CGWTU).

They said the kidnapping and murder of court clerk Andrea Bharatt and the increase in the number of murdered women have raised many issues.

“This tragedy also raises questions about our justice system—why is our justice system allowing people connected with so much violence to roam freely? Why are these people not coming to trial so that they can be cleared or convicted? As labour leaders, we believe deeply and passionately in justice,” they said in the statement.

Their message to Trinidad and Tobago, especially the country’s political leaders, was that society cannot withstand the injustice of violence against women.

“We also understand that the systems of justice must work quickly—justice delayed is justice denied. We also understand that a blow against one is a blow against all.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JTUM calls for end to violence against women

JTUM calls for end to violence against women

Women members of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) yesterday joined the calls for an end to violence against their gender, and for the justice system to be more stringent against perpetrators of these kind of crimes.

Sunset dining at Caroni Bird Sanctuary launched

Sunset dining at Caroni Bird Sanctuary launched

CLOSED borders and a lack of tourists as a result of Covid-19 continue to impact the economy but this has not stopped the flourishing of new business opportunities related to T&T’s flora and fauna. That is why Winston Nanan Tours has reorganised his strategy and is offering visitors a different way to enjoy the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.

RBC takes $1.91b impairment

RBC takes $1.91b impairment

DRIVEN by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, RBC Financial (Caribbean) declared an after-tax loss of $1.84 billion for its financial year ending October 31, 2020, which was mainly caused by goodwill impairment expense of $1.91 billion and provisioning for credit losses on loans and securities of $486.96 million.

Pandemic hitting Caribbean women harder

Pandemic hitting Caribbean women harder

WOMEN have had it harder during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their quality of life seems to have worsened and domestic violence against women has been on the rise.

The findings were contained in a December 2020 study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) titled, “Mind the Gender Gap, a picture of the socioeconomic trends surrounding Covid-19 in the Caribbean with a gender lens” authored by Laura Giles Álvarez and Jeetendra Khadan. The report said women have been disproportionately affected as a result of the pandemic.

Couple open supermarket in Princes Town

Couple open supermarket in Princes Town

STARTING a new business is a lot of work, and deciding to launch one during a pandemic is even harder. But even the threat of suffering a major loss did not sway entrepreneur Shanisa Quanyoung from following her dream.

What can we expect from President Biden

What can we expect from President Biden

WITH THE eyes of the world now trained on the newly installed President of the United States, there is much speculation relating to what Joe Biden’s approach to foreign policy is likely to be, and what type of administration he is likely to lead. Although his first 100 days in office would primarily focus on domestic policies, there is the general expectation that the Biden administration will be built on reversing the previous administration’s foreign policy practice.