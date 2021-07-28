Judge paves the way for number portability

A HIGH Court judge yesterday chastised majority State-owned TSTT over its resistance to implement fixed-number portability (FNP) that would allow fixed-landline customers to change their service provider without having to change their numbers.
Justice Frank Seepersad said that in a free market, capitalist state like Trinidad and Tobago, there is no room for monopolistic operations, and such operations should be strongly discouraged.
Seepersad made the comments as he delivered a ruling in a judicial review claim brought by Columbus Communications Trinidad Ltd against the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, T&T’s telecommunications regulator, and in which TSTT was eventually joined as an interested party by the court.
In his ruling, Justice Seepersad said TSTT was legally obligated to facilitate existing customers the option of switching their services from the TSTT to another company without having to change their existing landline numbers.
“FNP implementation is an important national issue which affects citizens in a fundamental way. In this pandemic, the need for effective and efficient communication avenues cannot be marginalised and the ability of a customer to change service providers but retain the same fixed line telephone number is paramount.
“Many citizens, corporate and private, have used the same fixed line telephone numbers for decades. These numbers are an integral part of their existence and a change of number can occasion significant distress, inconvenience and expense, especially for corporate citizens whose advertisements and marketing campaigns may have to be revised.
“Citizens should not be forced, frustrated or blackmailed into staying with a telecommunications provider because of fear of inconvenience or uncertainty. TSTT’s behaviour has been callous and calculating and must be roundly rejected,” stated the judge.
In a telephone interview following the judgment, Cynthia Reddock-Downes, chief executive of TATT, told the Express the the decision was an important and significant one for the people of Trinidad and Tobago since there was no longer any impediment to the implementation of FNP.
She stated that over the past four years, neither private nor business customers were able to change their service provider while at the same time maintaining the landline numbers they had been using for years because of TSTT’s insistence that it had no obligation to facilitate the process.
While the judge also criticised TATT over its “tardiness” in invoking the jurisdiction of the High Court to determine whether TSTT was legally obligated to implement the FNP, Reddock-Downes said while the authority accepted the judge’s findings, it had to treat all service providers fairly and investigate and review all issues that arose.
“We do appreciate that we took a long time but we had to go through the process in the proper manner and that is what we did… We had very few options,” she stated.
Reddock-Downes said there were three options open to TATT to get TSTT to comply but two would have resulted in its concession being either suspended or ending and which would have in turn led to national security implications or criminal proceedings against TSTT.
Instead, she said, the TATT decided to approach the Office of the Attorney General for a fiat to approach the court for an injunction to force TSTT to act.
In his ruling, Justice Seepersad said: “The evidence has established that TSTT is this Republic’s dominant fixed-line service provider. Consequently, the majority or at least a significant portion of the citizenry would be deprived of their fixed-line phone service if any suspension or termination is imposed.”
He stated such a course may be both disastrous and debilitating as it could negatively impact upon society’s tenuous and evidently weakened socio-economic health. It may also pose as a threat to national security and so any such decision should be effected as an option of last resort.
Justice Seepersad added now that it has been determined that TSTT has a legal obligation to implement FNP, the court was confident TATT would be able to actively discharge its statutory obligations in the public’s interest.