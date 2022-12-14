THE multi-million-dollar award that the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) was ordered in April to pay Brazilian firm Constructora OAS SA has been remitted to the International Court of Arbitration for reconsideration.
Nidco had been ordered by the arbitrators to pay the firm TT$857 million but yesterday, Justice Frank Seepersad set aside the order after finding that the arbitration court erred when it either disregarded, misconstrued or failed to properly evaluate certain pieces of evidence before it.
The arbitration was over Nidco terminating its 2011 contract with Constuctora OAS for the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension from San Fernando to Point Fortin.
The ruling has the effect of negatively affecting two other companies that were sub-contracted by Constructora OAS, and which have initiated legal action against it to recoup monies they said were being owed.
The companies–Ansad Services Ltd and Unisure Ltd–filed lawsuits in the form of garnishee proceedings against the firm after the arbitration court made its order.
They were both seeking to recover more than $80 million. But now that Constructora OAS will not be receiving payment from Nidco–at least not for now–the companies will have to pursue alternative routes to recoup the money.
At yesterday’s virtual hearing, Justice Seepersad said having reviewed the evidence that was before the tribunal, he was resolute in his view that no reasonable arbitrator cognisant of the law and seized of the evidence could have arrived at the position reflected in the award.
“In the circumstances, this Court without fear or hesitation must exercise its inherent jurisdiction and discharge its obligation to defend the rule of law and to protect the public interest.
“Consequently, the commercial decision reflected in the contract to have disputes determined by the arbitrator has to be overridden and the Court must set aside the award as same was premised upon findings which were unsupportable on the evidence, inconsistent with the law and are decisions which no reasonable arbitrator could have arrived at,” he said.
After the Court of Arbitration made the order, Nidco brought proceedings in the High Court in its capacity of a supervisory body, claiming that arbitrators King’s Counsel Andrew White, Adam Constable, KC, and John Fellas made material errors in not considering critical pieces of evidence adduced.
Unsafe and inappropriate
When the matter was heard before Justice Seepersad on November 11, its lead attorney Anneliese Day KC, of London, England, had also submitted that no reasonable arbitrator could have arrived at the decision.
She also dismissed arguments by attorneys for Constructora OAS that the High Court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter.
“This is not an appeal. I am asking you to say to them: ‘You didn’t deal with this (evidence) and you should have.’ I am saying please send this back to the tribunal to deal with this,” she said.
In response to her submissions, Senior Counsel Rolston Nelson, who led the case for Constructora OAS, rejected Day’s arguments, saying it would be unsafe and inappropriate for the court to pick out evidence at this stage.
He said it cannot be denied that the parties had agreed to treat with the decision of the tribunal as final.
“Parties come to the table and they want finality. The court should give deference to this in a commercial sense which is why they chose arbitration,” said Nelson.
He pointed out that the High Court had a supervisory jurisdiction but not the power to set aside the award after both parties had agreed to accept it.
Further, Nelson said it was nefarious for the parties to agree that the arbitration findings would be final and binding but after the outcome, Nidco is seeking to challenge it.
Purpose and effect
In his ruling however, Justice Seepersad dismissed Nelson’s view that the court did not have the authority to remit the matter to the Court of Arbitration.
“In the instant case the arbitration agreement references the words ‘final and binding’ and these words relate to the efficacy to be attached to the award, for example, an order of the High Court is final and binding but same is subject to an appeal,” stated the judge.
Justice Seepersad zoomed in to Clause 16.1 of the contract, saying it did not entitle Constructora OAS to abandon the works in its entirety.
He said the clause allowed the firm to suspend or reduce the rate of work but it had no authority to abandon the works completely or to demobilise from the site so as to prevent or retard its ability to resume work immediately upon receipt of payment.
“The tribunal however failed to consider the purpose and effect of Clause 16.1 and did not adequately evaluate the evidence adduced by Nidco in support of its contention that OAS did not remain mobilised on site as it failed to maintain sufficient resources to resume normal working upon receipt of payment.
“The requisite information was frontally placed before the tribunal by virtue of the documents which were recited in the agreed factual chronology.
“These documents were appended to the award but the award did not reflect a measured assessment of the said evidence and no reasoned explanation was proffered as to why same was rejected. In the circumstances the position adopted by the tribunal was fundamentally flawed,” he said.
Appearing alongside Day for Nidco were attorneys Marcelle Ferdinand, Jason Mootoo and Hugh Saunders, while attorneys Gregory Pantin and Miguel Vasquez appeared together with Nelson for Constructora OAS.