Judges reserve decision in NP appeal

THE Appeal Court has reserved its judgment in an appeal brought by State-owned National Petroleum (NP) against the decision of a High Court judge which it said had ramifications of having 67 of its service stations shut down.
A three-judge panel comprising Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Vashiest Kokaram and Malcolm Holdip yesterday reserved their decision for a date to be announced.
This followed close to six hours of submissions by attorneys for NP, the Ministry of Energy and the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA).
In May of 2022, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams had delivered judgment in favour of the PDA after it filed a judicial review claim against the decision of deceased energy minister Franklin Khan to grant a retail marketing licence for a gas station in Diego Martin to NP.
The judge had found that the decision to do so in 2017 was illegal and therefore void.
NP in its appeal said the declaration by the judge had brought into question the legitimacy of the terms and conditions of contractual arrangements of gas stations operated by dealers.
Therefore, based on her findings the licence granted to just one gas station had the effect of affecting all 67 or its entire network of service stations.
This it said, would affect the travelling public and compromise the country’s fuel security.
The PDA had claimed that Khan was not permitted to grant the licence as he knew that NP did not intend to operate the station itself, as it was to be leased to an operator.
Justice Quinlan-Williams had ruled in its favour but last June NP appealed the findings.
In its appeal, attorneys for NP contended that the immediate and practical effects of Quinlan-Williams’s declarations were that operations at the Diego Martin station and 66 others that operated under a similar business model, were rendered illegal.
The company also warned that immediate loss of sales volume for each site will result in severe distress and inconvenience to the public.
NP stated that each dealer at the respective sites would be required to obtain its own retail marketing licence and while they wait on that process, the gas stations will be inoperable, which will impact the delivery and availability of fuel to the public.
NP argued that the disruption in its operations would also negatively impact its ability to continue its overall service to the public.
This meant that not only will its service stations not be allowed to distribute fuel to motorists but the financial impact of the judgment will also result in NP’s inability to continue the supply of jet fuel, maritime fuel, lubricants, LPG (cooking gas), greases and other products.
It also said any adverse impact on the profitability of operations would be detrimental to the shareholder—the Corporation Sole.
“There will be a resultant loss of revenue to Government not only as the shareholder but in relation to all other taxes and levies which are payable by NP on its revenues,” it stated in its appeal documents.
Appearing on behalf of NP at yesterday’s hearing was senior counsel Russell Martineau, while Douglas Mendes, SC, and Fyard Hosein, SC, appeared on behalf of the Ministry of Energy and the Petroleum Dealers Association respectively.