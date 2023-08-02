Juan Edghill

Guyana’s minister of Public Works Juan Edghill (second from right) during the site visit to the roadwork for which Kallco Guyana has received a letter of non-performance.

Photo courtesy the Ministry of Public Works Facebook page

GUYANA’S Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, yesterday told the Express that he has ordered contractor Kallco Guyana Inc to submit a proposal outlining their plan for completing a billion-Guyanese dollar roadworks project for which they received a letter of non-performance.

The proposal that Kallco Guyana is required to submit must outline exactly what they intend to do to finish the project on time, including what sub-contractors they hope to utilise, Edhill said.

Edghill met the Kallco Guyana team at his office on Monday after he had signalled his intention to issue letters of poor and non-performance to the contractor to address issues pertaining to the road improvement project in that country.

Edghill’s announcement came after a visit to the project site following complaints from residents.

The Guy$1.8 billion project, which entails the construction of a four-lane carriageway, a double-lane carriageway, concrete revetments, and two large concrete bridges, is divided into two lots.

“Lot 8A of the project was awarded to S Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc to the tune of Guy$1,066, 358,738, while Lot 8B has been awarded to Trinidad’s Kallco Guyana Inc to the tune of Guy$830,293,458,” the Ministry of Public Works stated.

Received numerous complaints

“I walk the alignment today to see the progress of works, and apart from merely checking, residents from the Campbellville area who you heard voiced their concerns, as well as residents from the Bel Air area, have called me, contacted me, met me at various forums and said they are not satisfied with the inconvenience and the rest of it. I have come myself and have seen what is going on, both contractors need to up their game, this project needs to be finished in the contracted obligated time November 5,” Edghill stated.

Edghill said Jagmohan seemed to be working to schedule, while Kallco seemed to be making no progress.

“From the engineers’ advice 65 percentage of the contract time has elapsed and only about 25 per cent of the work has been completed,” Edghill said.

The Express last week contacted Kallco in T&T for a comment on the situation taking place in Guyana.

A spokesperson for Kallco Guyana, who identified himself as Nizam Persaud, returned the call and said the major challenge facing the contractors for the planned roadworks has been the weather.

Persaud said the issue was not one of shoddy work but rather their timeliness in conducting the project.

He however said operations are ongoing and as such Kallco Guyana believes they will meet the deadline.

According to the spokesperson, the T&T and Guyana operations are completely separate entities with different boards and management structures.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opposition Leader worried about another ‘Clico meltdown’

Opposition Leader worried about another ‘Clico meltdown’

The Central Bank Governor has been called upon to guarantee people there is not another “Clico meltdown” on the horizon.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and officials at NCB Global and Guardian Holdings to indicate whether investments in NCB Global could lead to risks.

MyTripTT: Aiming to redefine rideshare

MyTripTT: Aiming to redefine rideshare

AS a regular user of rideshare services, Richard Cornwall said he knew firsthand the challenges that often accompanied accessing such platforms, especially for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

Frustrated by the lack of personalised assistance and the inability to pre-book services, Cornwall saw an opportunity to revolutionise the rideshare experience in Trinidad & Tobago.

Endcash sees uptick in users

Endcash sees uptick in users

MORE than 25,000 people have so far downloaded Republic Bank Ltd’s digital wallet, Endcash, the bank’s marketing manager for its personal segment Damian Cooper has said.

And more than 1,700 merchants are now accepting Endcash, Cooper said.

“What we have seen over the last three to six months is that the uptake has been really good so we now have in excess of 25,000 customers or persons who have downloaded the Endcash wallet and we have over 1,700 merchants that accept Endcash,” Cooper told the Express Business.