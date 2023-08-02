GUYANA’S Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, yesterday told the Express that he has ordered contractor Kallco Guyana Inc to submit a proposal outlining their plan for completing a billion-Guyanese dollar roadworks project for which they received a letter of non-performance.
The proposal that Kallco Guyana is required to submit must outline exactly what they intend to do to finish the project on time, including what sub-contractors they hope to utilise, Edhill said.
Edghill met the Kallco Guyana team at his office on Monday after he had signalled his intention to issue letters of poor and non-performance to the contractor to address issues pertaining to the road improvement project in that country.
Edghill’s announcement came after a visit to the project site following complaints from residents.
The Guy$1.8 billion project, which entails the construction of a four-lane carriageway, a double-lane carriageway, concrete revetments, and two large concrete bridges, is divided into two lots.
“Lot 8A of the project was awarded to S Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc to the tune of Guy$1,066, 358,738, while Lot 8B has been awarded to Trinidad’s Kallco Guyana Inc to the tune of Guy$830,293,458,” the Ministry of Public Works stated.
Received numerous complaints
“I walk the alignment today to see the progress of works, and apart from merely checking, residents from the Campbellville area who you heard voiced their concerns, as well as residents from the Bel Air area, have called me, contacted me, met me at various forums and said they are not satisfied with the inconvenience and the rest of it. I have come myself and have seen what is going on, both contractors need to up their game, this project needs to be finished in the contracted obligated time November 5,” Edghill stated.
Edghill said Jagmohan seemed to be working to schedule, while Kallco seemed to be making no progress.
“From the engineers’ advice 65 percentage of the contract time has elapsed and only about 25 per cent of the work has been completed,” Edghill said.
The Express last week contacted Kallco in T&T for a comment on the situation taking place in Guyana.
A spokesperson for Kallco Guyana, who identified himself as Nizam Persaud, returned the call and said the major challenge facing the contractors for the planned roadworks has been the weather.
Persaud said the issue was not one of shoddy work but rather their timeliness in conducting the project.
He however said operations are ongoing and as such Kallco Guyana believes they will meet the deadline.
According to the spokesperson, the T&T and Guyana operations are completely separate entities with different boards and management structures.