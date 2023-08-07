Kamla Persad-Bissessar (copy)

(flashback)UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses party supporters during a cottage meeting at Palms Club at Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the Central Bank Governor to immediately conduct a financial stress test on Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL).

She said this must be done if the Governor, the Finance Minister and the boards of GHL and the NCB Fiancial Group fail to come out publicly and guarantee the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago that their financial portfolios are secure with GHL.

In a release, Persad-Bissessar noted that last week Monday and Thursday she spoke to the country regarding Michael Lee Chin’s recent “financial manoeuvres” at NCB Financial Group and questioned the financial industry’s exposure to a systemic collapse triggered by NCBFG.

The public of Trinidad and Tobago is worried about the financial health of Guardian Holdings Ltd, as billions of dollars of savings are invested in GHL, she said.

Persad-Bissessar noted that GHL put out an internal memo last week “without any accompanying evidence”, stating that they are in good financial health. They have now put out their financials for the months gone by showing a profit as compared to a loss the previous year.

GHL also posted its financial reults on Saturday showing a half-year profit of $250.9 million.

