Finance Minister Colm Imbert has dismissed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s concern that money in Trinidad and Tobago banks is at risk.
Imbert said there is no cause for concern over a report done by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Trinidad and Tobago’s banking sector.
The Express contacted Imbert yesterday on Persad-Bissessar’s call to him to say if money people had in commercial banks in Trinidad and Tobago was at risk.
Persad-Bissessar, at a UNC virtual meeting on Monday, said she had a recent report which raised red flags about money in some banks and if the Government did not provide answers, she would be forced to reveal this report.
She did not identify the banks.
‘Grasping at straws’
Imbert, in response to questions from the Express via WhatsApp dismissed Persad-Bissessar’s claims, adding that the document was not a secret.
“The Leader of the Opposition is simply grasping at straws in an attempt to make herself relevant. This is a public document freely available from the (Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago) and IMF. It is not a secret, a bombshell or anything of the sort. Quite to the contrary, it is a useful tool that we have employed to get an independent view of our banking sector. There is nothing in there that we are not aware of and all necessary appropriate measures are being and will be taken by the regulator and the MOF, if at all necessary,” stated Imbert.
He explained that the Central Bank made an arrangement with the IMF a year ago to do a Financial Stability Assessment of the T&T banking sector, among things, with the concurrence of the Ministry of Finance.
“The assessment was completed months ago and was published by the IMF on October 8, one month ago, with my agreement. It is also on the CBTT website,” he stated.
“There is nothing in there that is not known or new and there is no cause for concern. It is merely an honest and professional evaluation of our banking sector, done at our request, and published with our agreement,” added Imbert.
How much can be insured?
Persad-Bissessar said on Monday that the IMF had indicated there was an issue with banks in the country.
“I am disturbed and I want to ask and I think the people of the country would be exceedingly disturbed not just about this deal (the sale of the Petrotrin refinery) but also about the fact that the IMF had told us that there was something going wrong with our banks. That the banks did not have the level of risk that they should have,” she said. “If that is the case I call on the Government to tell us, and if you don’t tell us, I will reveal the report that I have, a recent report. Now I don’t want to do this because this will cause a run on our banks and that’s the last thing we want now so tell us, are the monies in our banks, are the customers and clients at risk?” she asked.
Persad-Bissessar said she was told that only up to $75,000 could be insured in an account.
She said this was just “one” sum of $75,000 insured and not several accounts a person may have.
“So tell us, is there a problem at this time in our country where the monies of the people of Trinidad and Tobago in banks, in some of the banks, that money is at risk. It’s a very, very serious issue and I call on the Minister of Finance to tell us whether he has a recent report on matters related to the risk levels of various banks in our country,” she said.