OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called the Government “negligent” over the decline of the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) by more than $6 billion and said the loss has caused national debt to climb.
Persad-Bissessar stated in a release yesterday that the loss, as confirmed by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago “is a clear indication of the government’s incompetence and negligence”.
“This government has collapsed and is trying to wastefully spend as much as it can before they demit office,” the former prime minister said.
Persad-Bissessar referred to the Sunday Express article that reported a decline of US$913.5 million or some $6 billion in HSF for the financial year ended September 30, 2022 and said “the Government’s failure to protect the HSF, which represents the savings of our nation is a grave dereliction of duty”.
Persad-Bissessar went on to also call chairman of the HSF board and former Central bank governor, Ewart Williams, “incompetent” and said that he “presided over this historic loss is not surprising”.
Persad-Bissessar said Williams had looked on as the “CL Financial group imploded and thousands of citizens suffered losses”.
Government
debt increases
Persad-Bissessar said the Government’s actions with the HSF have “also caused Adjusted General Government Debt Outstanding to rise from $73.0 billion at the end of Quarter 2 in 2015 the last full quarter of the UNC-led Government to $128.8 billion, by December last year”.
“This is an increase of $55.8 billion or more than a 76 per cent increase in net Government debt,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar said the Government’s withdrawal of over US$1.9 billion from the fund over the past seven years and nine months “has severely undermined its purpose and depleted its resources”.
She said this was in contrast to the previous government led by the United National Congress (UNC), which “diligently followed the law governing the HSF and contributed to its growth.”
Persad-Bissessar said in accordance with the law, her government “made deposits to the HSF whenever surplus revenues from petroleum were generated”.
She said T&T had “recorded the highest foreign reserves in our history” and that “this has been consistently depleted since the UNC demitted office in 2015”.
Government ‘recuses
itself from blame’
She further stated that “the question of using deficits is irrelevant”, considering that the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government had “amassed deficits in excess of $68 billion cumulatively—more than four times the total deficit of the UNC-led government”.
The Opposition Leader said the Government “recuses itself from blame when there is a rainy day” but “has collapsed and is just trying to wastefully spend as much as it can before they demit office”.