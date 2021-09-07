Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has said there is a big “mystery” surrounding the move by majority State-owned First Citizens Bank (FCB) to invest US$25 million in Jamaican company, Barita Investments.
She also raised questions with respect to the controversial Atlantic LNG Train 1 of the National Gas Company (NGC).
The former prime minister referred to a Sunday Express report on this matter at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
“Here’s the mystery—we don’t know who are the majority shareholders of Barita Investments or their associated companies. We don’t know why the State-owned FCB decided to invest US$25 million in Barita’s shares. We also don’t know how much returns FCB has made from its investments in Barita,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to answer:
• Is any Government Minister, any Government member or chairman of any State company also investors in Barita?
• Did Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi or Energy Minister Stuart Young or any other Minister have to recuse themselves for any decisions on this issue?
• Is the PNM government currently seriously considering the sale of FCB?
• Why did FCB invest and how much return have they received on this “major investment”?
Persad-Bissessar said this mystery will soon be solved, adding that “night does run, but day will catch it”.
Background
The Express has reported previously that First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS) made two investments in the shares of Barita Investments Ltd: The first in September 2020 which involved the purchase by FCIS of 54,280,154 shares in Barita Investments in the first Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares in the company. The price of was J$52 per share and the total consideration paid by FCIS would have been J$2.82 billion (about US$19.5 million).
FCIS also purchased a block of 12 million shares on the floor of the Jamaica Stock Exchange on December 4, 2020 at an estimated price of J$92 a share, for a total consideration of J$1.1 billion (US$7.3 million).
FCIS paid about US$26.8 million for a total of 66,280,154 shares.
In the last Sunday Express, it was reported that FCB lent the parent of Barita Investments, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, US$25 million sometime during the period October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019.
NGC’s vulgar waste
Persad-Bissessar also called for the resignation of Young and the entire NGC board.
She noted that the board had sought indemnity for their decision to spend TT$440 million on the failed turnaround of Atlantic Train 1—which was supported by Rowley.
She said the board is asking for indemnity because they probably already know they are guilty of wrongdoing and looking for protection.
“Are we saying to the country that we will protect our friends for whatever thiefing or wrongdoing or negligence they may have done?” she asked.
She questioned whether the board at Petroleum Holdings Ltd is also asking for indemnity with respect to the “fake oil” legal matters.
She said the NGC indemnity for Train 1 is “Malcolm Jones and World GTL 2.0”.
“Just as Malcolm Jones was allowed to escape scot-free after billions of dollars of waste, mismanagement and corruption, the NGC board, including its President, are allegedly attempting to be protected from the vulgar wasting of $440 million,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said in 2019 Government was aware that bpTT would be unable to supply gas to the plant.
She added that in early 2021 concerned employees wrote to the Prime Minister warning him that something was very wrong and the people were being “set up”.
“Prime Minister why did you not act on that?” she asked.
She said what they opted to do was place the burden on NGC which was already facing issues with supplying gas to other down streamers in Point Lisas.
“It is shameful and disingenuous that despite failing to identify a single source of gas that could keep Atlantic Train one going, the Board of NGC opted to invest TT$440 million in a turnaround of Train one,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar posed these questions to Young and the NGC:
• Why did you waste taxpayers’ money knowing that there wasn’t a gas supply to keep Atlantic Train 1 going?
• What analysis and future supply of gas did the board base this $400 million investments on?
• Who are the recipients of these funds?. None of those projects listed by the Minister of Energy can supply immediate gas, so did the board base this investment on a flawed gas supply?
• What economic model did you base this investment on and what has been the benefit of this investment to the people of this nation?
“Tonight, I ask the Government, is it the Cabinet, a Cabinet minister, or the Prime Minister who instructed the board to make this baseless wasteful decision, because they were playing politics to avoid the embarrassment of yet another plant closing down?” she said.