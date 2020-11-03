Kamla: Who has been chosen?

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on Government to say if it has chosen a Chinese or French company for privatisation of the Port of Port of Spain.
She said names of companies were already being mentioned even though Cabinet had appointed a committee to provide a report by December 15 on the privatisation process.
“I call on the Government to tell us whether it is true that they have already chosen a partner for privatisation of the port. A Chinese company has been named, a French company has been named...they must come and tell us,” she said at a United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night. Persad-Bissessar said a Cabinet note dated October 22, 2020 (which she said was left in her mailbox) detailed the appointment of a committee to consider arrangements for the privatisation of the port.
She listed the names of the committee members and questioned their experience in such matters.
They are: chairperson Allyson West (Public Administration Minister), Colm Imbert (Finance Minister), Paula Gopee-Scoon (Trade Minister), Rohan Sinanan (Transport Minister), Derek Hudson, Nadira Lyder, Randall Karim, Sonia Yearwood (permanent secretary, Works Ministry), Noel Garcia, representatives from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, representatives of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and representatives of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWWTU).
Persad-Bissessar said their terms of reference included:
• an organisational review and analysis of the Port of Port of Spain
• an examination of the operations of the world’s top privately run ports
• consultation with key stakeholders
• an assessment of various approaches to PPP (Private Public Partnership)
• determination of the road map for privatisation of operations of the Port with associated time-frames for successful completion.
She said there was nothing in the mandate about port workers or the goods and services chain.
Persad-Bissessar said the port should not be privatised until procurement legislation was in place because some “friend, family or financier” is going to benefit in the absence of a fair process.
Any disposal of public property must be done under the procurement legislation, she added.
Petrotrin ‘tragedy’
“You cannot act as though it is your fiefdom, that you own it. You don’t, Mr Rowley, your Government doesn’t own those things, it is the people of Trinidad and Tobago and therefore if you want to privatise that port then do it in a transparent way under the legislation,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the “wives club” still existed under the PNM.
She said the wife of a Government official got a $17 million contract to power wash the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Persad-Bissessar said the controversy surrounding the former Petrotrin refinery was the “greatest tragedy in the history of Trinidad and Tobago”.
She said this was an industry that has a competitive advantage to grow jobs and the economy.
“Today that great industry has become of little value, as scrap iron. They have turned our industrial sector into a scrap belt,” she said.
She said the Opposition had no problem with locals owning the refinery but there were questions to ensure transparency.
She said Government engaged in “deception and lies” to distract from the thousands who lost their jobs and those who were indirectly affected.
Noting that the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union bid was rejected in less than 48 hours Persad-Bissessar said Government had deceived the union, the workers and the country.