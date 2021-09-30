FOUR days after Kiss Baking Company announced an increase in the price of many of its bread products, another local producer—KC Confectionery Ltd—is also increasing confectionery prices from today.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page yesterday, the Couva candy company said the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted supply chains, labour, freight, shipping charges and material costs.
“Despite these multiple challenges, KC Confectionery Ltd absorbed these increased costs while continuing to supply high-quality products at prevailing market pricing, by constantly optimising its businesses processes,” the company stated.
The KC Dinner Mint maker noted that during the pandemic, all its raw material prices were increased.
This month it was advised of a 90-per cent increase in one of its major raw material inputs due to shortages and logistic disruptions brought on by the pandemic.
“Therefore, despite our best well-intentioned efforts, we can no longer absorb these increasing costs, and regrettably have no other choice but to adjust our selling prices, effective October 1,” the company added.
The Express reached out to the candy company for a breakdown on how much the items are going to be increased by, but there was no immediate response yesterday.
KC manufactures the Dinner Mint, Super Mint and Choco Mint brands, as well as other hard candies, toffees, chewing gum, lollipops and candy bars.
This announcement by the candy company did not sit well with some Facebook users.
One commenter said: “You as this big establishment raising prices because Covid affected everyone’s livelihoods, but you coming to ask the small man for more money, because they not affected either right?”