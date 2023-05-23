KC Confectionery sees 12% increase in exports this year

AS most manufacturing companies recover from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, which lasted almost three years, KC Confectionery Ltd has seen a 12 per cent increase in exports in the first quarter of this year.
In an interview with Express Business, the candy company’s director Ashmeer Mohamed said like most businesses, revenue was affected by delays in raw materials, export shipments, and the increased cost of raw materials and freight.
And he said while the company is fully operational, it had to increase prices last year.
However, Mohamed highlighted that the company, located in Couva, was able to generate a 33 per cent increase in exports at the end of 2022 and this trend has continued with a 12 per cent increase in the first quarter of 2023.
He noted that the company exports to various countries in the region as well as the Unted States, Canada, and England.
Mohamed outlined that many of these markets require different types of products with specific packaging.
He said, for example, the nutritional labelling requirements in Canada are different in England.
“Canada also requires dual labelling in English and French. Our largest US customer requires horizontal printed bags, while all other customers have vertical printed packaging. In Barbados, they do not like the colour green which is popular in Jamaica. St Lucia requires a clear mint with no colour, while Grenada prefers mint and spice candies,” Mohamed revealed.
He said KC’s products are also supplied to the Bahamas and Cayman Islands via the company’s Florida distributor.
“Our flagship candies, ginger mint, and dinner mint have been sold on Amazon and other sites for the past 15 years,” Mohamed disclosed.
A key point the director highlighted was that KC Confectionery, as a policy, registers its various products in every single export market.
He said this is very important to its export strategy and the company has successfully defended its trademarks in external markets and has had positive results in ceasing on “passing off” of their brands.
Asked whether over the past three years the company has expanded into new countries Mohamed, who is also the chairman of exporTT, said Panama, Haiti, and Costa Rica.
“We have been in the United States market for more than 40 years. However, our main thrust has been Florida, the New York metropolitan area, and North and South Carolina. We continue to pursue additional states in the United States,” he divulged.
Further, Mohamed said the company which celebrated 100 years in existence last year has been a foreign exchange earner since 1976, with exports accounting for 70 per cent of total sales KC.
“More than 50 per cent of our total exports are shipped to extra-regional markets. In the past KC has made shipments to Hong Kong, Poland, and Sweden. Due to government and other regulatory changes we no longer ship to these countries,” he mentioned
Ease of doing business
Ease of doing business continues to be the cry of many business owners, especially when it comes to clearing goods at the ports, the director highlighted that the company experiences problems in clearing goods and export shipments at the ports.
“Some ongoing improvements and purchasing of necessary equipment will assist in the clearance of goods. As a company that is involved in the import of raw materials and the export of finished goods it is necessary to have efficient ports to facilitate manufacturing,” Mohamed said.
Earlier this year, the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, of which KC Confectionery is a member, wrote to the Comptroller of Customs and Excise Division about the long wait to clear its members’ goods from the ports.
President of the Chamber Mukesh Ramsingh highlighted in that letter the challenges are negatively impacting the business community.
When the Express Business contacted Ramsingh for an update he said when the letter was sent, business owners started to see an ease in clearing goods for two weeks and now it is back to square one.
He underscored that the failure of Customs and Excise to efficiently expedite the clearing of containers will impact the ability of the chamber’s membership to stay afloat post Covid, which will create a ripple effect on the economy, forcing consumers to absorb large port storage and demurrage costs through increased prices passed on by importers and manufacturers.
Safety
In big manufacturing companies, mishaps can happen, however, Mohamed quickly said safety is of paramount importance to the operations and the manufacturing process at KC.
He said the company complies 100 per cent with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and has a functioning health and safety committee that is composed of middle management, employees of the shop floor, and the representatives of the union.
“Training and certification are conducted by reputable institutions and we maintain all statutory certification on an annual basis. For the past 20 years, we have not had any critical accidents or incidents that are reportable to the OSH Authority. We maintain our toolbox sessions daily. Our focus is to maintain continuous improvement,” he said.
Questioned on what new and innovative initiatives the company has embarked on Mohamed said as a manufacturer of confectionery and bubble gum, their policy is to launch at least three new products each year.
“As a company manufacturing different types of candy, we have the added advantage of producing composite products such as chocolate centre filled mints, bubble gum centre lollipops, and strawberry-filled hard candy to name a few.
We are the largest producer of a range of mints: dinner mint, ginger mint, super mint, clear mint, ice mint, ax candy, cough drop, minty mint, etc,” the director explained.
To commemorate their 100th anniversary the company collaborated with TT Post to produce a range of unique commemorative stamps.
Mohamed said the scented stamps are adorned with golden embellishments and have a QR code. The code and the scent are a first for TT Post.
In addition, he said KC worked with a Trinidad-based company that produced socks with local iconic appeal.
KC Confectionery, which started with five workers and has grown to 150 employees to date, was also awarded the Internationally Known T&T-owned Company of the Year by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce in 2022.