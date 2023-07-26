AS part of its 50th anniversary celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago, KFC has donated $250,000 towards 50 tertiary-level bursaries for deserving students.
The bursary is aptly named the KFC Bucket Bursary.
KFC said they wanted to thank Trinbagonians for allowing the brand to be part of their lives for the past 50 years.
Vice president of KFC and Pizza Hut Roger Rambharose said, “When we first sat down as a team to discuss how we would celebrate such a milestone, we all agreed that thanking our customers for their support was what it was all about. And the first initiative on the table was support for education as this has far-reaching implications for the development of our people.”
The bursaries were awarded to 25 students enrolled at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and 25 students attending The University of the West Indies (UWI).
President of UTT, Prakash Persad, and the deputy principal of UWI, Prof Indar Ramnarine, both expressed their gratitude and appreciation to KFC for their generous contribution and highlighted the impact it would have on the students’ academic success.
Rambharose noted that events had come full circle as he was a bursary awardee during his UWI life and was now honoured to be part of an organisation that supports diligent students, as he had been in the past.
He added that KFC was committed to growing great people not only within its organisation but also in the wider society and thus it would remain committed to doing its part in this area.
“The KFC Bucket Bursary is one of the many initiatives that KFC has planned for its 50th anniversary celebrations. The brand has also launched its back-to-school promotion in honour of its anniversary, with $150,000 in book vouchers and back to school prizes for customers as well as $270,000 of book vouchers in support of the children of staff members in need. KFC invites all Trinbagonians to join them in celebrating this golden jubilee and to look forward to more exciting surprises in the future,” the company stated.