KFC drivers stay home in protest

KFC delivery drivers stayed away from the fried chicken franchise’s outlets for a second day yesterday over a new salary arrangement put in place by operator Prestige Holdings.
An internal memo last Friday to managers stated that the delivery rate increased from $15 to $20 as of Monday.
Also, the hourly rate for contract drivers will move from $10 per delivery to $18, which means the company will no longer be paying the $20 gas allowance per hour.
This move is not sitting well with the drivers.
An Arima KFC driver who did not want to be identified told the Express yesterday he feels that the removal of their gas allowances is unjust.
“The drivers cannot protest, so we formed a WhatsApp group and 157 KFC drivers from across the country decided not to show up to work Monday and (yesterday). It had a few who still went out but the majority heeded to the call.”
The contracted worker argued that the new price of $18 per delivery and the cut in the $20 gas allowance per hour means drivers will be working for less.
“We use our private vehicles and within the six-hour shift there are 13 to 14 drivers so with these new measures, some will be working for next to nothing. This position must be revisited by Prestige Holdings. I use to make $250 a day now this will be decreased to $150-$200 a day,” he said.
The driver also worried about putting his life at risk when delivering to hotspot areas.
“Just recently some men grabbed the KFC meal from the driver who was making a delivery and shot at his car. Another driver car was shot at also so we putting our lives at risk. I like working for KFC, do not get me wrong but this new policy hard to accept,” the driver lamented.
He said that the contracted workers have already begun to look for new jobs as food prices are increasing.
He said they have decided to go out today and if their issue is not resolved, the drivers will be staying away Friday and Saturday, which are KFC’s busiest days.
The Express contacted Prestige Holdings group chief executive officer Simon Hardy on Monday, who said he was aware of isolated incidents of drivers not reporting for duty but could not confirm that 157 contract workers stayed away.
Hardy addressed the issue about the drivers risking their lives in hotspot areas.
“At all our outlets if there were issues in the past at various areas, we will earmark it to not deliver in those zones. It’s not worth putting anyone’s life at risk for deliveries. Also, we are not in control of the elements in our society, so anything can happen at any given time, which is out of our remit. However we do not send people knowingly into trouble spots.”
Responding on the possibility of revisiting the delivery policy, Hardy said: “With the new policy it is now $18 per delivery, so while the drivers may talk about the $20 gas allowance per hour being moved, is anyone talking about how the delivery salary has now increased to $18?
“It depends on how many orders a driver does per day. The company may have to revisit how many drivers we contract out at any given time, as it makes no sense having someone sitting there not doing orders.”