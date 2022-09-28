KFC and Pizza Hut customers are now paying a $5 increase in delivery fees.
The delivery fee increased on September 20 from $20 to $25. This is the second hike in less than a year, as last October the fee moved from $15 to $20.
Prestige Holdings Ltd chief executive officer Simon Hardy told the Express yesterday that a decision was taken to increase the compensation of the delivery drivers and that cost eventually had to be passed on to consumers.
“The cost of providing delivery grew more expensive, due to the increase in gas prices in April and we also increased the rates paid to our delivery drivers. Delivery is a very expensive channel and we subsidise every meal we deliver but we can no longer absorb that kind of subsidy,” Hardy bemoaned
He said that while he hates raising prices, the company has been experiencing double-digit increases, month after month, in its operations.
Hardy recognised that the timing was not the best, after another fuel price increase announcement by the Government on Monday.
However, he said there would be no further increases in delivery costs.
Questioned on if he believed delivery orders will now decrease, Hardy said yes, as some people may not want to incur the new charges.
“If you are ordering a small amount of food, you may not want to incur such a cost, so you will rather go to the outlet. But if you are having a birthday party and you order a large amount of food, it is convenient to have it delivered,” he explained.
The Prestige Holding Ltd CEO also noted that KFC and Pizza Hut were not the only restaurants to revise costs of meals and other services.
When asked whether the fast food chains would be increasing the price of meals as a result of the new fuel prices, he quickly said no not at this time.
“I will say we will continue to monitor the market. We are seeing high double digit increases, which the industry has never seen before. I would say, we would want to hold off on further increases in the future, but we have to keep monitoring the market,” Hardy added.
When the news broke on Facebook yesterday many people were not pleased by this move.
One KFC customer noted: “Consumers have a choice... consumers have the power. Who comes and puts a gun to anyone’s head to order via delivery. In fact to buy at all.”
Another customer said “They’ve been raising prices repeatedly without informing the public. There are other food options that I’ve sought investment into.”
Another pointed out: “I do not mind the increase for the drivers, but notifying customers when they place the order would be nice !!! The option to take it or leave it remains king.”