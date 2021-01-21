Khan: Hard year for energy sector

This year is going to be a difficult year for the energy sector, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said yesterday.
The turnaround, in his view, will come in 2022 when natural gas production increases from planned projects.
And by 2024, the country will have surplus gas.
To this end, he said the Government’s decision to invest capital to keep Atlantic LNG’s Train 1 operational is “strategic” given that by 2024, it expects to have gas from the Manatee field.
The Manatee field, once known as the Loran-Manatee field, is a deepwater, cross border field between T&T and Venezuela.
Last year, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the field has gas reserves of 10.07 trillion cubic feet (tcf), of which 2.71 tcf belongs to T&T and 7.35 tcf belongs to Venezuela.
Based on a recovery factor of 69 per cent, Rowley had said T&T can expect to produce up to 1.872 tcf and Venezuela 5.076 tcf.
Khan, who was yesterday speaking at a press conference to discuss the findings of the Ryder Scott 2019 report said if all Government production projects come through, the country would have surplus gas at that point.
To this end, it decided to keep Train 1 operational.
In December 2020, he told Parliament: “Atlantic Train 1 will not be shutting down in January 2021. Train 1 will continue to operate in 2021 and will be part of wider negotiations, which have been taking place among the Atlantic LNG shareholders to form one unitised facility encompassing all four Trains.”
He had said the National Gas Company (NGC), acting on behalf of the Government, is taking the required actions to maintain the operability of Train 1, pending the finalisation of the negotiations of the structure for the unitised facility.
Ryder Scott Findings
T&T had a marginal increase in reserves for 2019.
According to Herman Acuna, executive vice-president of the Ryder Scott company, there is a 1.5 per cent increase in what is called proved resources, but is now re-classified as P1+C1 volumes.
Here is T&T’s reserves figure for 2019:
Production-1,252 bcf
P1+C1 (Proved)- 10,686 bcf
P2+C2 (Probable)-6,800 bcf
P3+C3 (Possible) 6,412 bcf
He said the significant volume additions are from the Angelin, Bene, Boom, Tuk, Mento and Osprey East fields and from onshore discoveries like Touchstone Exploration in the Coho and Cascadura fields.
“Between 2018 and 2019, the country experienced 113 per cent Replacement of this Resource,” said Khan.
“By this statistic the independent auditor confirmed three unbroken years of P1 + C1 Resource (formerly Proved) increases, rising by 0.8 tcf from 9.9 tcf in 2016—now surpassing the length of the 2000 to 2002 expansion, when it grew from 19.7 tcf to 20.8 tcf,” said Khan.
Khan said the audit revealed that exploration resources declined from 2018 to 2019, after rising 34 per cent between 2016 and 2017 as the immense deepwater gas resource leads were quantified and added to the report.
“The fall between 2018 and 2019 is partly due to prospect deletions arising from an unsuccessful well. Nonetheless, exploration success in the deepwater was responsible for the movement of large volumes out of this category and into technically recoverable resources. The Year End 2019 Audit report highlights the following movements within the P1 + C1 Technically Recoverable Resources (former Proved) category:
“1. The 2017 Trinidad Region Onshore Compression Project, also known as (TROC), resulted in upward reserve adjustments for fields located in the Mahogany and Amherstia hubs such as Kapok, due mainly to better well performance and in the Angelin field due to remapping based on new well data. In Amherstia and Mango there were negative revisions due to performance and reclassifications.
“2. For Shell, the revision of the Original Gas-in-Place (OGIP) due to seismic interpretation in the Endeavour field resulted in an addition of technically recoverable resources.
“3. BHP had major success with the Bele, Boom, High-Hat and Tuk exploration wells. The Deepwater discoveries now account for the majority of BHP’s P1 + C1 Resources in Trinidad, by Ryder Scott’s estimation,” he said.
Khan took the opportunity to outline what T&T expected with regard to production.
“Currently we average just around 3.2 bcf per day. However, there are a lot of important projects that will be coming onstream at the beginning of 2022 and onwards,” he said.
Here’s what’s ahead:
1. BHP’s Ruby project in Q3 2021, producing 150 mmscfd;
2. BP’s Matapal in 2022, producing 300mmscfd, and an estimated incremental production increase of 300mmscfd from the Cassia-C project, also in 2022;
3. Shell’s Barracuda and Colibri in 2021 and 2022, with a cumulative capacity of an additional 450 mmscfd, and
4. Shell’s Manatee development in 2025, which was as a result of the successful delinking with a capacity ranging 350mmscf/d to 700 mmscfd.
“Further down, 2026 and beyond, we are be cautiously optimistic of BHP developing its deepwater gas resources, which, and I say this guardedly, has the potential somewhere between 600mmscfd to 1bcf per day, he said.
The 2020 Ryder Scott audit is expected to begin in March.
“Ryder Scott’s geologists will be providing independent assessments of the Chinook-1 and Cascadura Deep gas discoveries by Touchstone in the Ortoire Block. Touchstone has estimated that the block could have as much as 500-600 bcf of wet natural gas and produce in excess of 200 mmscf/d of gas, and as much as 4000 barrels of condensate per day. Also on the agenda is a possible remapping of fields like Parula, Bounty and Endeavour drilled by EOG and Shell respectively, based on successful development wells and the revaluation of reserves based on well performance,” said Khan.