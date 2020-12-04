Khan: No Train One shutdown

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan yesterday denied a newspaper report that Atlantic’s Train One liquified natural gas processing facility would be shut down next month.
He was responding to an urgent question from Opposition Chief Whip, David Lee, who had asked him to comment on a report that there was a “desperate attempt by the Government and the National Gas Company to save Atlantic LNG Train One from shutting down in January.”
“Madam Speaker Atlantic Train One will not be shutting down in January 2021. Train One will continue to operate in 2021 and will be part of wider negotiations which have been taking place among the Atlantic LNG shareholders to form one unitised facility encompassing all four trains,” Khan told Parliament.
Khan said the NGC, acting on behalf of the Government, has taken the requisite action to maintain the operatibility of train one pending the finalisation of the negotiations on the structure for the unitised facility.
He said “only last night” (Thursday) the shareholders of Atlantic’s Train One approved the turnaround commonly known as ‘TAR’ in January for the train.
“This will keep the train in an operations-ready mode for all of 2021 into 2022,” Khan said, noting that he was not at liberty to divulge more on the situation because of the nature of the negotiations.
Train One currently is owned by Shell (46 per cent), BP (34 per cent), Chinese Investment Corporation (ten per cent), and the NGC (ten per cent).
Asked by Lee whether the shareholders had agreed to supply gas, Khan said that negotiations were taking place on the source of continued supply.
He said this train was normally supplied 100 per cent by BP, but the global energy company has told the Government that it has a shortage of natural gas gas and it would not be able to supply Train One.
Govt handed out 436,000 masks
But BP is not the only supplier of gas in Trinidad, Khan said.
“So we are in some sensitive negotiations, let me make that point, with upstreamers to supply gas to Train One,” he said.
BPTT is scaling back its employment in T&T, based on a global mandate issued by BP’s chief executive officer Bernard Looney in June. That mandate was to cut about 15 per cent of the transnational company’s 80,000 employees.
It cost the Government $4.364 million to supply masks to the population.
This was revealed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in response to a question from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein in the House of Representatives yesterday.
Imbert said Government mandated NIPDEC to procure cloth masks from local manufacturers to distribute to the wider population, via NGOs, MPs and the regional corporations. He said the masks were obtained from 103 entities who were small, micro and medium sized sole traders and corporations. He said everyone was paid $10 per mask. He said a total of 436,400 masks were distributed and that all 14 municipal corporations received masks.
Asked by Hosein whether any of the bidders were related to any Minister of Government, Imbert said he had no knowledge of that whatsoever. “If the Member has a name, tell us. But as far as I know it is not so,” he said.