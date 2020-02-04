Energy Minister Franklin Khan wants T&T to assume a leadership role in a new Caribbean energy diplomacy.
Caribbean countries have seen the potential for the exploitation of their latent hydrocarbon resources and are now embracing oil and gas exploration in a major way, he noted.
“Guyana, with its major discoveries, and to a lesser extent Suriname have led the way. Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica and the Bahamas have followed suit and have sanctioned the exploration for oil and gas in their marine areas,” Khan said as he gave the feature address on the second day of the Energy Chamber’s annual conference at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain yesterday.
He said to date, Government has executed memoranda of co-operation with the governments of Grenada, Guyana and Barbados.
These agreements are not limited to technical co-operation but also include economic co-operation, he said.
“These new developing oil and gas economies do not have the domestic infrastructure in place to monetise their oil and gas resources. T&T is prepared to collaborate with them in the monetisation of cross-border fields and hydrocarbon resources. There have been complementary exchanges with the respective governments on this matter. The Honourable Prime Minister of Barbados has indicated that Barbados is not averse to the marketing of gas discoveries in T&T given its spatial and infrastructure limitations.
“As regards Grenada, the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) has a commercial agreement in place for the purchase of gas from Global Petroleum Group Ltd (GPG), the company that holds a production sharing agreement with the government of Grenada. NGC continues to liaise with GPG, the operator of the Grenada offshore project. In 2020, GPG plans to undertake an appraisal-drilling programme to further assess the feasibility of bringing the gas to market. This will provide an indication of the quantity and quality of gas available for sale to the NGC.
In relation to Guyana, there have been preliminary discussions on co-operation in the domestic energy sector. Such co-operation could include the supply of gas as feedstock to the domestic downstream industries and crude oil for the Guaracara refinery when it restarts,” he said.
Khan said consummation of defined areas of co-operation with the developing oil and gas economies will provide a positive benefit to the domestic energy sector.
“However, these developments will take time. In the interim, this Government has been working closely with the upstream operators to improve the domestic oil and gas supplies, with positive results,” he’s said.
Regional oil spill plan
And as the region explores and exploits its hydrocarbon potential, Khan made a plea to be cognisant of the environment.
He said there needs to be a sensitivity to the potentially adverse impacts of oil and gas exploration.
“To date operators in the region have been responsible in their exploration activities and there have been no major adverse events. Notwithstanding, in relation to offshore exploration, risk assessment, disaster management planning, and disaster recovery, the region requires a common approach. It is therefore important that the countries involved in offshore oil and gas exploration consider the development of an oil spill regional emergency plan,” he said.
He said at present T&T has an oil spill agreement with Venezuela.
“There have also been preliminary discussions between the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) and Exxon. This matter requires the urgent attention of the Caribbean governments and the energy companies operating in their marine environment. T&T has had experience in the development of protocols and in the management of oil spills, and is available, to lend its expertise to the other countries.
“However, this is only one facet of the technical support that this country can offer to other Caribbean countries. We have over 100 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration and development, an internationally competitive service sector and extensive midstream experience,” he said.