Kilgwyn Bay hotel to create 2,600 jobs

THE proposed 500-room hotel to be constructed at Kilgwyn Bay, Tobago, will attract 34,600 travellers to the island every year and create more than 2,600 jobs, the developer has claimed.
The proposed Secrets/Dreams all-inclusive hotel resort is scheduled to be built on an estimated 46 acres of land at Kilgwyn Bay, Tobago.
The 500 rooms are expected to comprise 200 rooms on the Secrets side and 300 rooms on the Dreams side of the resort.
The major difference between the Secrets and Dreams brands is that Dreams is a family-friendly offering, while Secrets is an adults-only experience.
And according to the developer, the construction of the hotel is carded to come with a US$100 million capital injection to Tobago.
The five-star hotel is also expected to produce an estimated annual operating income of US$69.4 million.
“The hotel resorts will be managed by AMResorts Marketing, a subsidiary of AMResorts, a leading international resorts management company and a subsidiary of the Apple Leisure Group, which is now part of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation,” an advertisement from DSM Investments Ltd stated.
So far the company has submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and was provided with a provisional date for determination of the Certificate of Environmental Clearance.
It is anticipated that construction will commence in the second quarter of next year, the developer stated.
“The stakeholders have identified 46 acres of land at Kilgwyn Bay, Tobago, for the location of the hotel resort and anticipate re-engaging the owners to purchase the said lands; subject to receipt of the CEC to develop the lands as proposed,” it stated.
A document in the CEC application indicates that the 18.7258 hectares of land were transferred to Kayso Persad Rampersad and Robert Sanowar in 2003.
The issue of the proposed hotel at Kilgwyn Bay was first broached by Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in November as he opened the Tobago stand at the 43rd edition of World Travel Market at the ExCel exhibition centre in London, England, last year.
“I’m not at liberty to give the name but they are about to start construction in June 2023 at the Kilgwyn Bay area. And guess what?... in this area no hotels exist. So you are talking about virgin land, virgin beach opportunities, even more suites to make the romance sweeter,” he said.
“Sinohydro Corporation Ltd shall provide EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) Services. The company was founded in the early 1950s and is the key international brand of PowerChina Corporation, which is a Fortune Global 500 company,” the advertisement stated.
“In 2020 Powerchina was ranked number five and number seven on the Engineering News-Record lists of top 250 global contractors and top 250 international contractors, respectively. SCL is a leading global player in design, construction, project financing, implementation and operations in almost all kinds of infrastructure, such as power, transportation, civil works and real estate with diversified, operations in over 100 countries,” it stated.
DSM Investments Ltd and SCL entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on May 7 for the EPC Services of the hotel resorts.
DSM Investments Ltd was incorporated on November 6, 2019.
The company’s directors are Ellister Lewis and Christopher Nagessar.
DSM’s address is listed as Isthmus Road, Galeota Point, Guayaguayare.
“The company’s focus is on commercialising the entertainment stock in Trinidad and Tobago. The company has commenced initiatives for the enhancement of the hotel stock in Tobago. Preliminary interests may lead to the targeting of investments in the all-inclusive segment of the market. The roll-out of these initiatives will engage the Tobago stakeholders in due course as the relevant approvals are secured,” its website stated.
According to documents submitted by FCL Financial to the EMA, the two hotels will share the service areas, making the plot ratio of the land and its environmental impact much lower, “because operationally they will work as a single hotel and adopt the build with nature (BwN) coastal design concept.”
Daniel Lambert, the founder of FCL Financial, is the project’s financial consultant.
It has been reported that approximately 55 per cent of the proposed site of the resort at Kilgwyn Bay is covered by red mangrove, while black mangrove accounts for 15 per cent of the mangrove trees on the property.
According to reports the introduction of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) which was conducted by Optimal Geosciences and Engineering Solutions Ltd, states while the proposed development is expected to increase the room offerings of Tobago and enhance its tourism product, “the potential degradation, loss and adverse effects of natural habitats as well as impacts on the noise climate, air quality and solid waste facilities, are some of the potential negative impacts of the project.”
According to the developer, the benefits of the project to Tobago are:
• Capital injection of approximately — US$100 million
• Estimated annual operating income — US$69.4 million
• Employment during construction — 1,800
• Permanent jobs post-construction - 818
• Recognition as an international travel destination
• Attracting approximately 34,600 travellers to the island per annum