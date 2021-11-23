Kyle Maloney of Tech Beach Retreat Ltd

WHEN Kyle Maloney learned that he would be the recipient of the coveted Entrepreneurship award (sponsored by the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation) in the Chamber’s annual Champions of Business Awards, it did not come entirely as a surprise.
Why? “Well, I always felt we had a good shot,” he says, “Tech Beach is the Caribbean’s first True Tech Start-up Ecosystem. Through our Network of Summits and Accelerator Programme, it’s amazing to see the connections made, capital raised and partnerships struck through our community. We’ve managed to attract a lot of global press for our work, the likes of Forbes, Essence and Huffington Post.”
Tech Beach Retreat Ltd is Maloney’s sixth company, which he formed in 2016 with Jamaica-born, Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, a friend he met on one of his many networking trips to Jamaica, who also came up with the name Tech Beach Retreat. Maloney and Hamilton play joint frontline roles in transforming the tech ecosystem. From the start it aimed to create a community, connecting people and organisations, and enabling the evolution of tech-based business.
The main audiences of the Tech Beach summits do not follow the traditional conference style model, and rightfully so, as its main audiences are disruptors and cutting-edge businesses. It is an active community which brings together tech entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, enthusiasts and innovators to discuss and exchange knowledge, resources and opportunities. The Summit brings access to over 80 experts from established technology companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter. These speakers do not simply present but have an active interest in helping companies grow. Ahead of each summit, Kyle and his team diligently review the profiles of start-ups and through careful matchmaking, pair them with potential mentors.
One such example is local digital company RoamTT, which is a destination-management business that provides a booking platform for hosted experiences for travellers interested in coming to Trinidad and Tobago. Owner Arielle Du Quesnay has been mentored by Simone Harvey, senior global programme manager at Airbnb, a connection made through Tech Beach.
Prior to starting Tech Beach, Kyle joined forces with his brother Nicolas and two of his closest friends Kiev Wilkie and Eesa Mohammed, forming FIRST.com, which launched in 2013. This was a platform for people to search for businesses, get deals, promotional offers, see reviews and generally stay connected with their choices. Some 100,000 people signed up even before it became publicly available in February 2014, and it didn’t take long for it to get attention from Digicel, which acquired a 25 per cent stake in the company for US$1.75 million.
However, despite early success that generated approximately US$1 million, their best efforts were not enough to meet the conditionalities for further investment, and the company folded in less than two years. Needless to say, it was a blow to the young entrepreneurs, and it laid bare the fact that there was not a supportive environment for tech start-ups. But conversely, it fired up a determination in Kyle to do something about it, and in 2016, armed with the goals to provide an enabling environment for tech start-ups and advance digitalisation in the region, Tech Beach Retreat Ltd was born.
Their first event was hosted in Montego Bay, Jamaica, positioning the company as a regional catalyst in tech. The following year, they hosted Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, a fact which got them mentioned in Forbes and Inc., as well as several local and regional publications. This was a fillip that was perhaps instrumental in attracting partnerships with major brands that include Microsoft, YouTube, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn and Dropbox, among others.
Since then they’ve launched accelerator programme, TBR LAB, which is their tech education arm. Their mission is to drive the emergence and proliferation of high-growth tech start-ups, as well as enable enterprise organisations and governments to deploy impactful tech-driven solutions. They’re empowering the next generation of technologists and entrepreneurs to catapult their ideas and transform the region.
Last July, TBR LAB was the recipient of a US$1 million grant from the IDB to execute a technology accelerator programme for tech-enabled companies. Their relationship with IDB goes back even before this grant and goes beyond the grant. They have become partners in the advancement of tech businesses in the region. The programme will help companies scale up globally by offering resources. Over a two- year period, it is projected that a minimum of 250 start-ups will benefit. This is a first for the region and represents a significant development for Tech Beach. The project is being executed by TBR LAB, in partnership with DMZ, a Toronto-based Accelerator at Canada’s Ryerson University. Luhu is one notable company that participated in the accelerator programme and received venture capital funding. The programme is also ideally timed since it syncs with the T&T Government’s thrust for digital transformation.
At just 34 years of age, Kyle is already focused on his legacy, not of accumulated wealth, but what he considers the true measure of success: how one can positively affect the world. For him, technology is the vehicle.
“We’re in the midst of a massive digital revolution,” Kyle says. “Technology and entrepreneurship have the ability to catapult people and countries from obscurity to prominence, and transform the lives of people facing a myriad of challenges. With enough focus, within our lifetimes our country can look vastly different.
“Through Tech Beach we are tackling the issues from the angle of technology. We built a platform to enable people with access, experience, network and capital; to enable the technology-driven problem solvers of today. Through our accelerator programme we’ve seen really smart people going after problems in meaningful areas such as health care, transportation, financial inclusion. Coming into our programme, these companies have raised over US$25 million and in the last four months, we helped them raise an additional US$4m.
“And so, I’m here to remind you of the fierce urgency of acting NOW. My request is that you join me in asking these questions: ‘Who can I mentor? What doors can I open? Who can I invest in that are solving the problems that we face today?’ I’ve devoted my life’s purpose to asking these questions every single day, asking myself ‘what will my legacy be?’”
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce believes that this young entrepreneur has indeed hit upon a recipe for success.