LA’s new taste of T&T

The flavours of Trinidad and Tobago are giving foreigners a slice of the Caribbean through a newly opened food joint called Mia’s Kitchen.
Just nine months in existence, the restaurant is a family-run business located in Los Angeles County, California, in the United States.
Lisa Salinas, the daughter of two Trinidadian migrants to the US, is the owner of Mia’s Kitchen. Serving up anything from doubles to roti, fry bake and saltfish, stew chicken, beef, and oxtail stew, Salinas says customers are already raving about the food.
“We are the only Trinidadian restaurant in Southern California at the moment,” she said.
Many businesses here and abroad have gone bust during the pandemic, but surprisingly the pros have outweighed the cons for some entrepreneurs ready to take the plunge.
Salinas, who is a business broker specialising in the sale and acquisition of restaurants in the United States, told Express Business that having some experience in the restaurant industry gave her the confidence she needed to open up her business.
She said, “So I have been in the industry from the other side, helping individuals sell their business, acquire new ones and helping first-time buyers get into the restaurant business. This put me in the perfect position to find good deals. I get to see spaces come up for sale before the general public. When I saw this space, I couldn’t pass it up. The location is amazing and the model is grab and go, which was perfect for the way we are currently living life. Customers can have curbside delivery, have the food delivered to their home or stop in and quickly grab their meal when they order ahead. I felt that with so many people stuck at home, it would be a great service to provide a home cooked meal as a diversion from the typical fast food that many have resorted to eating since sheltering at home due to Covid-19.”
Mia’s Kitchen is named after Salinas’ mom Euphemia, who was fondly known as Mia. She passed in 2007.
According to Salinas, it was her mother’s dream to open a restaurant in America as successful as the one she ran back home in Trinidad.
Salinas comes from a big family. She is the last of eight children.
“My mother’s side of the family is from Navet Village and my father is from Marabella. I am the only American-born child. My mother was pregnant with me when my father got a job in New York. They moved to the United States where I was born,” she said.
Though her mom passed away before the business came to fruition, Salinas is determined to share the wonderful memories she had with her through food.
She said, “She taught me and my siblings the recipes she perfected from a young age, and when I travel to Trinidad my cousins teach me new dishes.”
“Mia’s Kitchen opened on July 13, 2020. Business has been great, particularly on the weekend. We already have regulars, many of whom are Trinidadians. For us, a typical day starts with the phone ringing even before we open with customers wanting to place orders. It’s non-stop cooking from the time we open. We typically sell out on the weekend. My son Leartis is the kitchen manager, my daughter Salma works there on weekends to help with filling orders. I also have two other hired employees.”
Doubles come like a staple in Trinidad and Tobago, and it has tied with chicken roti as the most popular dish at Mia’s Kitchen.
She said, “At the moment we have more than we can handle on the menu but we do have seasonal items that will be returning, such as our curry crab with dumplings and we look forward to the holidays to sell pastels and black cake again. We also have currants rolls for dessert but I will make just about any dish a customer will want from T&T through our catering system if you give me a minimum of two days. Our next goal is a more upscale fine-dining location to show that our food is not just street food but also sophisticated.”
The chef and business broker is contemplating opening a Mia’s Kitchen in Trinidad but says it will take at least another year until she can finalise the decision.