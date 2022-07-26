Lake Asphalt depleted $291m in seven years

SINCE 2015, Lake Asphalt has not produced audited financial statements.
The last audited financial statement of the La Brea-based company was done by PKF Chartered Accountant & Business Advisors was for the financial year ended September 30, 2015 —about three weeks after the election of the current administration. Lake Asphalt’s last audit was only uploaded to its website on November 11, 2021.
In an interview with Express Business on Monday, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Sonia Francis-Yearwood, confirmed that the company has not produced audited financial statements for the past seven years.
“That is something that we have raised as an issue with the company, and they are providing some details on that for us. To my knowledge, 2015 is the last audit and I believe there is a draft for 2016. We can’t continue the next one (audit), until they have the previous one,” she explained.
Asked what reasons the company provided for not having audited records for the last seven years, she said the Ministry is still awaiting documented reasons from the company.
“It has to do with the availability of information and high turnover of staff in the financial area of the company,” she said.
According to the 2015 audited financials, Lake Asphalt had total assets of $399.4 million. Of that amount, the company had $279.34 million in cash and $11.85 million in short-term investments--a total of $291.2 million.
And the company managed to make a profit that year of $37.36 million.
So what happened to the money?
Francis-Yearwood explained that the accounts cannot be taken in isolation and the company would have had expenses to offset going into 2016.
So how much money does the company have now?
“I can categorically tell you they don’t have that,” she responded.
Seven years later, the company is surviving on a monthly subvention of $2.5 million, provided by the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Works to keep it operational.
The sum covers salaries for the company’s 240 employees as the company’s sales only account for 25 per cent of its total costs.
Furthermore, it has a debt of $50 million owed to Petrotrin for the supply of bitumen on its books.
So how did the company get to this?
Francis-Yearwood said there are several facets to the scenario.
“First and foremost, we have to speak to what is Lake Asphalt’s core product. We have to speak to what may have impacted Lake Asphalt’s core product over the period 2015 to 2022. And then we would have to, of course, speak to Lake Asphalt’s expenditure portfolio in the different areas over the period as well,” she explained. She said it is a “much more complex issue.”
In the 2020 Review of the Economy, Lake Asphalt reported an operating deficit of $10.2 million.
She noted that Lake Asphalt only moved from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries to the Ministry of Works and Transport in April 2022.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a public meeting in April.
“The Cabinet has put Lake Asphalt in the Ministry of Works and has put a committee in place with Nidco (the National Infrastructure Development Company) acting as the operating agency to create a new business model for Lake Asphalt to make it sustainable, to make it profitable, to make it a contributor from the lake and from otherwise,” Dr Rowley had said.
Bad business model
In a Zoom interview on Monday, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, said Lake Asphalt did not understand its core business model as it sat on an asset worth billions.
According to its website, Lake Asphalt is charged with the commercial development of the Pitch Lake of Trinidad and Tobago, the world’s largest deposit of natural asphalt.
“And its core business should have been producing products from the Pitch Lake,” he said.
Instead, in Sinanan’s view, it acted like a post office box for Petrotrin’s bitumen and operated as a reseller rather than seeking to monetise its available asset, the Pitch Lake, to its benefit.
The closure of Petrotrin in October 2018 dealt a blow to Lake Asphalt as about 90 per cent of its business was based on the bitumen produced by the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, which was owned by Petrotrin, with no additional input.
The company sought to import products to the market but in the now competitive environment as contractors were already securing supply elsewhere.
Sinanan said the Ministry of Works and Transport is the main end user of the products of Lake Asphalt.
It’s for that reason, it was aligned to the Ministry to ensure that it received the products it required.
As it stands, the company makes just about $1 million a month in revenue.
He observed that Lake Asphalt was able to make more money while Petrotrin was operational because Petrotrin was subsidising the price of the bitumen and in some instances, Lake Asphalt was not paying on time. This led to its debt to Petrotrin, estimated at $50 million.
Sinanan said in the years following the closure of Petrotrin, Lake Asphalt used its cash to manage its expenses. He noted that Lake Asphalt never stopped processing its pitch but there is no demand for the unprocessed commodity.
“How do we take this product and get it to market? In the form that we are operating now, there’s no big demand for it at all. So we have to reinvent that product in a way that is user friendly and that even contractors can buy. There’s a whole production line that has to go in before that to be in a usable form for contractors to use it,” he said.
On the question of whether management or its board should shoulder some responsibility for the decisions made by the company, Sinanan sidestepped.
He instead wanted to focus on the company today and what needs to be done to make it viable and profitable again.
“You have to make a product people want to buy,” he reiterated, noting that management has been asked to identify three main product lines.
For now, in his view, it is early days on what exactly Lake Asphalt will look like in the future. Will it seek a foreign partner who would bring capital and technology? Will it retain all of its employees?
He noted that there is a proposal for new equipment to process the raw asphalt which could cost about $50-60 million.
Sinanan said that it’s hard to set a timeline on what new path the company will take, but he has proposals at hand to review and will eventually seek Cabinet approval.
On the question of how long the Government intends to keep up its subventions, he said: “I don’t make that decision because the subvention actually comes from the Ministry of Finance. However, we do have a mandate to ensure that there’s a turnaround.”
Did this government drop the ball on Lake Asphalt?
“I can’t speak for what happened before April of this year. As the Minister now in charge, we are looking at turning it around,” he said.