Lange pushing Track exports

AUTOMOTIVE distributor, Lange Trinidad Ltd, along with its flagship car battery brand, Track, is now exporting to 12 countries and is seeking to expand into other markets.
In an interview with Express Business last week, Steven Blanc, chief operating officer, Lange Trinidad Limited, said the business, which is located in Chaguanas, was started in 1957 by Eric Lange.
Lange is also a subsidiary of LTL Manufacturing Ltd.
Thirty-three-year-old Blanc said originally, the company was a manufacturer’s representative for Automotive Parts UK, but over the years became distributors of automotive parts, lubricants, additives, fluids and batteries.
He said Lange began distributing Oldham and Texaco batteries during the 1960s.
“We were then approached by a local battery manufacturing company that was looking to expand capacity and because Lange was happy to support the local economy, we worked with Oldham, to get approval for them to produce the brand and expertise advice.”
‘New export markets’
However, he said when the 1980s hit, the local economy took a dive and Government was against any local company paying a foreign manufacturer or entity for the use of their brand.
“In 1980s, because of that situation, we registered the Track trademark, and that’s when Track was born,” he said.
“In 2014, we began looking at new export markets and decided to source an international supply that would be able to compete on quality globally. Eventually, we found a manufacturer in Turkey, which met our needs of being strong on quality, and research and development. We began importing from them with the goal of setting up a plant in Trinidad and Tobago which we did in April, 2018, at the O’Meara Industrial Estate, Arima.”
The manufacturing plant which cost over $20 million has cutting-edge technology with a modular design, allowing for ease of expansion in the future.
The company executive said Lange employs 80 workers and the manufacturing plant has 15 workers.
According to Blanc, Track the brand is now in 13 export markets and the company also has customers in Chile and El Salvador, through its Turkey manufacturer.
“Trinidad and Tobago has pending trade agreements with Chile and El Salvador. El Salvador is waiting ratification and batteries is on that list and once that comes through we would start supplying batteries to them from the Trinidad plant instead of Turkey. This will be a great opportunity for the country to generate more foreign exchange.”
He noted that Columbia is a country the company is very interested in and they were hoping this year to go and do some trade visits, but Covid-19 disrupted their market research plans.
“We also looking at Cuba to do business with. As you know Cuba is a bit more difficult, but their government is very interested in purchasing batteries from us. We are hopeful by the end of next year the company can be supplying batteries to the country.”
He explained that while production had scaled back, due to the pandemic, after countries started reopening, the demand for batteries skyrocketed.
“Because a lot of cars were parked up, due to the stay-at-home orders, many of the batteries dried up so Track was in high demand. So we are still in hyper drive, while we still try to bring in raw materials.”
Last week, the manufacturer and exporter of lead-acid starter batteries received funding in the amount of $203,660, from the Grant Fund Facility (GFF) administered by the Ministry of Trade and Industry through exporTT.
Blanc said the funds will be used to purchase additional equipment and machinery for the plant as the plant is now operating at 180,000 units.
He indicated that Trinidad and Tobago’s trade agreements were quite instrumental in allowing his company access into new markets.
Blanc said: “The GFF allowed the company to order, install and commission new equipment to build their plant capacity and meet the growing market demands regionally for their products.”
The Ministry of Trade and Industry came in for high praise from Blanc, who credits their team with providing excellent support to first-time manufacturers, especially one like Lange, whose product is sophisticated and requires significant engineering and research and development services.
The Ministry also assisted with obtaining the necessary certifications, and with the preparations for export. The Environmental Management Authority (EMA), the Customs and Excise Division and exporTT were also helpful in getting Lange to this point.