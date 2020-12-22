Lange pushing Track exports

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is inviting all small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to apply for funding under the Grant Fund Facility (GFF).

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said the grant funding was available to assist companies in building capacity and increasing their business competitiveness.

“This Facility was launched in 2017 and initially provided local manufacturers and agro-processors access to financing to increase their productivity, produce more innovative and high-value products and increase exports of locally produced goods,” the ministry said.