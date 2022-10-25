Langston Roach, Nicholas Galt join the Business Hall of Fame

The T&T Chamber recently announced the two business luminaries selected for induction to its Business Hall of Fame for 2022.
They will join the ranks of some of the most outstanding individuals who have helped to shape Trinidad and Tobago’s business landscape.
This year’s recipients have been named as Langston Roach, founder of Langston Roach Industries and Nicholas Galt, founder of Trinidad Systems Ltd. When inducted, they make a total of 40 business men and women who have be conferred with this award, which represents a lifetime of achievement in the corporate world.
The Business Hall of Fame was introduced by the Chamber 17 years ago, in 2005. Over the years it has grown exponentially and in 2014 became the Champions of Business Awards. The programme retained the Business Hall of Fame and added new categories. Currently, there are six categories of award including: Entrepreneurship, Business Technology, Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year, Breakthrough Exporter, Green Agenda and the Business Hall of Fame.
The awards for the Business Hall of Fame and all other categories will be presented on November 24, 2022 at the Champions of Business Gala Awards Finale to be held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts. With the resumption of this in-person event, the audience will have the opportunity to meet the inductees in an evening of pomp and glamour.
Langston Roach
The name Langston Roach might be considered a household name in Trinidad and Tobago. Langston Roach Industries, the company he founded in 1985, has become one of our country’s largest indigenous manufacturers. The business is primarily involved in the manufacture and distribution of an extensive range of household, personal care and janitorial products. Their brands include such well-known names as Lanher, Firebright, Soft and Silky, and Nature’s Collection..
Mr Roach has served on the Boards of both the San Juan Business Association and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association. His contributions have been widely recognised, evidenced by awards garnered over the years from organisations such as the Supermarket Association and the National Entrepreneurship Development Company.
In addition to piloting his flagship company to success, Langston Roach established a diverse range of other companies including Lazuri Apparel, Rojan Marketing, LRI Automotive, Roach Capital Investments, Saddle Eight and Shangri La Gardens. Mr Roach currently serves as chairman of the LRI Group of Companies where he plans the next strategic moves for the future.
Langston Roach is also very aware of his responsibility as a corporate citizen to “give back”. He is dedicated to improving the livelihood of young persons in the community and has aligned his company to schools, sporting groups and steelbands in the San Juan area, by financial contributions and otherwise.
Nicholas Galt
J Nicholas Galt, who founded Trinidad Systems Ltd in 1979, successfully led the business from its early focus on equipment to make the TSL Group a regional leader in the ICT services arena. According to its website, the TSL Group today “employs more than 250 people regionally and provides end-to-end solutions in all fields of Information and Communications Technology”.
Nicholas Galt’s impactful role extends beyond Trinidad and Tobago. He currently sits as Chairman Emeritus of the Governing Board of Directors of the Association of American Chambers of Commerce of Latin America and the Caribbean (AACCLA) and is a Board Member of the Caribbean Science Foundation of Florida, which assists regional youths with less opportunity to be placed in strategic Caribbean organisations as well as at MIT in the US. He is also a Trustee and a Board Director of the Pan American Development Foundation in Washington. In 2008, Mr Galt was appointed membership at the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists (a London Livery company). At home, Mr Galt served as a temporary Independent Senator in the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament and as President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Nick” as he is familiarly known, firmly believes in being a good corporate citizen, and the TSL Group’s watchwords of “Innovation, Integrity, Fairness, Empathy, Resolute”, accurately captures this. Even though he has now retired, Mr Galt continues his philanthropic work with his wife at the TSL Foundation, a charitable arm of the TSL Group.
He plays an active role and lends support to Newtown Boys’ RC School, the Russell Latapy Secondary School, and NGO United Way, among other institutions and organisations. He has served as a member of the Rotary Club of Maraval for almost two decades, and is a Paul Harris Fellow.
The Business Hall of Fame category of the Champions of Business is sponsored by The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, who also sponsors the Green Agenda award category. The Green Agenda recognises the contributions and commitment that companies make towards growing a greener future in business today and delivering a new blueprint for business in the 21st Century. This recipient of this award must demonstrate leadership in implementing energy efficiency strategies and be working to positively contribute to the promotion of a greener Trinidad and Tobago. Recipients of the Green Agenda award will join the Business Hall of Fame inductees to take the stage at NAPA on November 24, 2022 from 5.30 p.m. before a live audience.
Tickets for this event are $995 + VAT ($1,198.38) and can be sourced from the T&T Chamber by e-mailing: events@chamber.org.tt to secure your attendance.
Welcome back, Trinidad and Tobago!