Ingrid Lashley

NEW ROLE: Ingrid Lashley, who was appointed last week to the Witco board.

CHAIR of majority State-owned, National Enterprises Ltd, Ingrid Lashley, has been appointed as the deputy chair of local cigarette manufacturer, West Indian Tobacco Company (Witco), with effect from February 1, 2022.

In a disclosure notice posted on the website of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange yesterday, Witco said: “Ms Lashley is an accountant with over 30-years extensive experience in finance, banking and accounting. She is a governance professional who is an independent director and is also chair of the company’s audit committee.”

Lashley is the former CEO of Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company (TTMF).

Prior to joining TTMF, she spent 18 years at Scotiabank in various senior positions in financial control, private banking, trusteeships and merchant banking, exiting as the general manager of Scotiatrust and Merchant Bank Trinidad and Tobago.

As chair of NEL, she serves on the boards of ammonia producer Tringen, Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) as well as electricity generator PowerGen.

She also serves on the boards of Angostura, the rum and bitters company, as well as Colfire, the general insurance company that is in the process of being sold to the ANSA McAL group.

