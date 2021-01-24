Latin America, Caribbean credit rating fragilities persist into 2021

Economies in Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region have undoubtedly experienced a tremendous blow from the Covid-19 pandemic in comparison to the rest of the world and have suffered negative credit rating actions.
This, however, was largely due to the region’s already weakened economic and fiscal profiles that existed prior to the pandemic. Apart from the region’s limited fiscal and monetary flexibility, most countries are highly dependent on tourism, commodity exports and remittances, all of which have suffered recently. Moreover, the region continues to have weaker GDP growth prospects as compared to other parts of the world, which is a main contributing factor to their negative credit rating outlook, as they are less likely to recover quickly from deteriorating fiscal revenues.
LAC countries came into the pandemic already in a precarious position and even in the optimistic scenario that the pandemic ends in 2021, the region will be left with significantly higher debt. The region’s debt is estimated at 74 per cent of GDP in 2020, compared to 57 per cent of GDP in 2019, and will further increase to 78 per cent at the end of 2021, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. Such a high debt to GDP ratio undermines the prospects of a sustainable economic recovery. GDP in the region is only expected to rebound to growth of four per cent in 2021 following a contraction of 9.2 per cent in 2020. The forecast for 2021 only reflects a “statistical rebound” but, according to the Economic Commission of Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the process of recovering pre-crisis levels of GDP will be slow and will not conclude until 2024.
Consequently, credit rating weaknesses will persist throughout this year and beyond. According to Fitch Ratings, 19 sovereign rating downgrades occurred in the LAC region for 2020, while approximately half of the sovereign ratings in the region are on negative outlook, which suggests that there is significant scope for negative rating actions in 2021. Additionally, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P) had 16 sovereign rating downgrades out of the 29 countries in the region while revising the credit rating outlook for nine sovereigns from stable to negative, namely Aruba, Bahamas, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Suriname and two sovereigns moved from positive to stable—Bermuda and Brazil. The rating agency also had positive rating adjustments in such as Argentina, Belize and Ecuador whose credit ratings were reinstated from “SD” (selective default) following recent episodes of sovereign debt restructurings.
Some notable rating changes in the region in 2020 were:
• Chile—Chile’s “A+” rating was affirmed, however, S&P changed the outlook to negative due to a combination of national and international developments that have raised some concerns about the country’s future growth rate as well as deteriorating financial indicators in recent years.
• The Bahamas—S&P lowered the country’s credit rating to “BB-” from “BB” due to deeper than expected financial shocks to tourism and the government’s balance sheet as a result of the pandemic.
• Mexico—Mexico’s S&P rating was downgraded to “BBB” from “BBB+” with a negative outlook citing the economic impact of the coronavirus on Mexico and low oil prices.
• Colombia—S&P affirmed Colombia’s “BBB-” rating, which reflects the government’s cautious macroeconomic management over the years, but the fall in oil prices has caused the country’s current account deficits and increased the vulnerability of its foreign debt thus instigating the rating agency to change Colombia’s outlook to negative from stable.
• Jamaica—Jamaica’s “B+” rating was affirmed by S&P, however, the outlook was changed to negative due to the fallout in the country’s GDP, fiscal and external accounts arising from significant declines in tourism and related activities and an overall reduction in foreign exchange earnings and tax revenues.
• Trinidad and Tobago—S&P downgraded the country’s “BBB” rating to “BBB-” with a stable outlook. Lower oil and gas prices would hit government revenues and raise government debt levels, according to the rating agency.
Source: Bloomberg, S&P Global Ratings, First Citizens Economic Research
Lower rated sovereigns are at the highest risk of facing financial distress due to the setbacks in fiscal consolidations and the inevitable increase in public debt.
Furthermore, credit deterioration is not even expected to peak until the first half of 2021 and most economists believe that labour markets still do not fully reflect the lasting impact of the crisis. Moreover, the growth dynamic in 2021 is subject to high uncertainty related to “the risk of renewed outbreaks of the pandemic, the agility with which vaccines are produced and distributed, and the capacity to maintain fiscal and monetary stimulus to support aggregate demand and productive sectors”, according to ECLAC. As it is believed that the full economic brunt of the pandemic is yet to play out, the region’s efforts to revive their economies must go beyond a national scale and necessitate international cooperation and financing.