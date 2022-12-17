Lawyers may be talking

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Friday said Government shares “substantial mutually beneficial interests” with Proman, the Switzerland-headquartered, investor in petrochemical plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

But, responding to a question from the Sunday Express, the prime minister also acknowledged that Proman is engaged in “protracted litigation,” in T&T, a reference to the controversial CLICO Energy issue, which is now before T&T’s Court of Appeal.