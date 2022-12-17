PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Friday said Government shares “substantial mutually beneficial interests” with Proman, the Switzerland-headquartered, investor in petrochemical plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
But, responding to a question from the Sunday Express, the prime minister also acknowledged that Proman is engaged in “protracted litigation,” in T&T, a reference to the controversial CLICO Energy issue, which is now before T&T’s Court of Appeal. If the local lawyers for CL Financial and CLICO are eventually successful at the Privy Council, that could result in over US$120 million being returned to CL Financial and CLICO and the companies owning shares in the Caribbean Nitrogen Company and Nitrogen 2000, two ammonia companies on the Estate.
Asked whether his Government is engaged in out-of-court negotiations with Proman to end the CLICO Energy litigation as well as the sale of some of CLICO’s shares in Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL) to Proman, Rowley said: “I know that both parties’ interests are engaged in protracted litigation on some issues and, on the other hand, separately, the parties share some substantial mutually beneficial interests.
“In such circumstances I know that the lawyers may be talking to their clients but I do not know of any specific proposals.”
Contacted for comment, a Proman spokesperson said Thursday: “We are unable to comment, given this is an ongoing legal process.”
The legal process referenced by the spokesperson is the attempt by CL Financial and CLICO to reverse the sale of 51 per cent of CLICO Energy to Proman through the law courts.
Former executive chairman of CL Financial, Lawrence Duprey initiated the sale of the 51 per cent of CLICO Energy to Proman for US$46 million on February 3, 2009. That was three days after he signed the memorandum of understanding with the Government to bail out the conglomerate.
At the time the deal was consummated, CL Financial controlled 34 per cent of the shares of CLICO Energy; CLICO, 17 per cent, and Proman owned the 49-per cent balance. The sale of the 51-per cent stake gave Proman 100 per cent of the company.
In his final judgment on September 30, 2021, High Court Judge Devindra Rampersad ordered that Proman “immediately restore or cause the restoration” to CL Financial of the 51 per cent shareholding in CLICO Energy—which was renamed Process Energy Trinidad Ltd (PETL) by Proman.
Rampersad ordered that Proman provide an account of all the dividends and/or distributions made by CLICO Energy from February 3, 2009, and to pay that money, compounded at an interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum, to CL Financial/CLICO.
Proman appealed Rampersad’s ruling and it sought and received an injunction, stopping the return of the shares to CL Financial/CLICO and the payment of the dividends/distribution.
At a hearing of the appeal on October 19, 2022, it was revealed that the quantum of dividends/distributions owed to CL Financial/CLICO was US$169 million.
The Rampersad judgment allows the parties to net off the US$169 million owed to CL Financial/CLICO in dividends/distributions against the US$46 million that Proman paid for the 51 per cent stake in CLICO Energy. If netted off, the sum owed to CL Financial/CLICO would be US$123 million.
Proman was also ordered to pay into the court US$83 million in revenue from its subsidiaries that it had been holding in escrow since October last year, pending the outcome of the substantive appeal.
At a hearing last Monday, the Justices of Appeal set the date for the substantive appeal to January 27, 2023, with January 30, 2023 being reserved for further hearings if necessary.
The Justices of Appeal also ordered that all of the information requested by the nominee directors for CL Financial and CLICO on the Process energy board—CL Financial liquidator David Holukoff and CLICO director, Ulric Miller, respectively—should be handed over to them by January 9, 2023.
That order came after Proman’s attorney for the appeal, Simon Salzedo KC requested that commercially sensitive information discussed at the Process Energy board meetings should be approved by the Court of Appeal before being disclosed to the shareholder of CL Financial and CLICO. That request was, in effect, denied.
MHIL shares
One of the “substantial mutually beneficial interests” between the Government and Proman is the sale by CLICO to Proman of a 36.63 per cent stake in Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL), the Oman-based methanol plant.
In its 2021 audited financials, CLICO outlined that it owned 56.53 per cent of MHIL, with the 43.47 per cent balance being held by Proman.
CLICO is selling down its stake in MHIL from 56.53 per cent to 19.90 per cent because the consideration from the sale is being earmarked to pay back the Government the $1.069 billion that it is still owed by the insurance company.
CLICO is selling down to 19.90 per cent because the 2020 Insurance Act does not allow local insurance companies to hold more than 20 per cent of any single entity.
The insurance company’s current 56.53 per cent shareholding in MHIL has been valued at $2.58 billion since the insurer’s 2018 audited financials.
CLICO’s executive chair, Claire Gomez-Miller at the December 6, 2022, news conference—called to explain the Central Bank’s December 1 relinquishment of its control of CLICO—that the valuation of the insurance company’s shareholding in MHIL will be disclosed in its 2022 audited financials.
Meeting Proman
T&T’s relationship with Proman has warmed over the last four years.
When Prime Minister Rowley and Energy Minister, Stuart Young, visited Europe in September to speak with foreign investors in T&T’s energy sector, their first stop was Proman’s headquarters in Wollerau, a municipality in Switzerland.
At the meeting, which took place on September 5, Proman highlighted its planned investment of US$1.1 billion over the next ten years for scheduled plant maintenance turnarounds at Point Lisas.
“This investment will fund work on safety, reliability and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives. The company will also work with the Government to pursue other energy transition initiatives and opportunities,” Proman said.
One of the opportunities that T&T is focusing on is the proposal by Proman to make this country a hub for clean-energy vessel bunkering, based on the methanol that Proman produces at Point Lisas. That methanol bunkering hub idea was reiterated at the vessel-renaming ceremony at the Hyatt Regency hotel last month.
The T&T delegation also scheduled a day-trip to Proman’s office in Germany, which is located in Düsseldorf before heading off to meet bp executives in London.
Proman is the largest investor on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, owning majority and minority shareholdings in 14 petrochemical plants in Trinidad that manufacture and market methanol, ammonia, Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) urea, nitric acid and melamine.
Proman has also invested in upstream gas production via its subsidiary De Novo.
All told, the company employs over 1,100 workers at its Trinidad operations, which is 67 per cent of its global workforce, according to Proman.