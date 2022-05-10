Learn from adversity

ETIENNE Charles, the Trinidad-born trumpet player who continues to make waves in the international world of music, has some advice for students on how to deal with adversity.
“The first step is breathe. The second step is exercise. Anytime something is stressing me out, I look to burn up some calories. I run. It gives you a calmer approach,” Charles said.
Charles was responding to a question from Stokeley Smart, senior lecturer/subject leader in Actuarial Science, at the 2022 Seminar in Excellence hosted recently by UWI St Augustine’s Actuarial Science Club.
Talking to an audience that comprised mostly actuarial students, Charles said feedback is crucial. He pointed out that he writes many applications for grants “and for me the most important phone calls are those in which I get feedback from the panel: what was not clear, what could have been expanded upon and the budget, for example.
“And then I go back and I do my homework, I dig in and I fix things. Many times that way I am successful.
“That’s the whole process; understanding that you are going to get a review that may not be what you desired and then know that you have to be cool with that. And then how do you grow from it.”
The trumpeter told the students that if they have failed at something, they should look back at their approach, process and progress.
“And then the next time, don’t procrastinate if you are a procrastinator; start earlier is you tend to run late; and see what else can change. I am a big fan of notes and data...Figure out what needs to change and then change it.”
On the issue of dealing with adversity, Charles said: “With respect to failure, I would say understand that it is okay to fail at something once. Michael Jordan always said ‘I fail and that’s why I succeed.’ He talks about how many free throws he has missed and how many games he has lost.
“I think about that all the time especially because I run a business now and I am a teacher.”
Asked how he manages his business along with his roles as a teacher of music and a professional musician, Charles said his corporation is called Culture Shock Music Inc.
“It is the company that handles my music business: my performances, some of my commissions; my recordings. It is also a record label that handles distribution and production of my albums. It is also an entertainment company, which does events throughout the world. It is a company specifically that manages me. My music, my brand ecetera. How do I manage that while having a full-time professorial job? I am still trying to figure that out.”
He said he works with a team of people including a production and tour manager and a director of operations. While his team “handles all the business and runs the show,” Charles is very much the captain of his ship, as he is the only shareholder in his company.
He also emphasized the need to focus on the matters at hand, citing tours and grant applications, but also the need to focus on the business when the tax season is coming up. “All the bills, the receipts, the wire transfers and the cheques. We go through everything with a fine-tooth comb.”