ON the heels of the disposal of several of his assets, Jamaican-Canadian billionaire Michael Lee-Chin has now announced that he will be taking a leave of absence from his board duties for three months.
According to a notice posted by the T&T Stock Exchange yesterday, the NCB Financial Group announced Lee-Chin’s leave of absence from three major regional boards.
“NCB Financial Group Ltd (NCBFG) advises that the Honourable Michael Lee-Chin, OJ has indicated that he is taking a leave of absence effective immediately from the Boards of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd (NCBJ) and Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) to allow him to focus on certain pressing business and personal matters,” it stated.
“He anticipates these taking approximately three months. During the period of absence, the board of NCBFG will be chaired by its Lead Independent Director, Professor the honourable Alvin Wint, OJ, CD. The boards of NCBJ and GHL will continue to be led by their current chairman, the honourable Patrick Hylton, OJ, CD,” it stated.
Forbes magazine yesterday valued Lee-Chin’s net worth at US$1.4 billion, ranking him as number 2,083 in the list of the richest people in the world.
Lee-Chin, 72, made a fortune investing in financial companies like National Commercial Bank Jamaica and AIC Ltd.
Lee-Chin sold AIC to Canadian financial services group Manulife in 2009 for an undisclosed price,” Forbes stated.
Forbes said Lee-Chin managed to hold onto a valuable 60 per cent stake in National Commercial Bank Jamaica, which now makes up much of his wealth.
Earlier this month Lee-Chin reportedly sold his superyacht AHPO for US$362 million.
Lee-Chin’s sale of his superyacht was one of a string of disposals to have taken place since the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.