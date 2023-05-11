Lee: Have citizens been overcharged at fuel pumps?

OPPOSITION Chief Whip Dr David Lee has called on the Government to state clearly whether citizens have been “overcharged” at retail fuel pumps for the past seven months.
Lee, the Pointe-a-Pierre MP, was contributing to Wednesday’s mid-year budget debate in the Parliament, where he noted that for the last seven months, oil has averaged US$79 dollars per barrel but local fuel prices were based on an oil price of US$90, out of the 2023 budget.
The Opposition’s shadow minister for energy reminded the Lower House that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert were both on record in the Parliament’s Hansard as having stated what fuel prices should be when the price of oil reaches US$80.
Lee revealed that the average monthly price of oil has never surpassed US$80 since December, and stated: “Therefore, since December the price of ‘premium’ should have been $6.18, as the Minister of Finance said it would be when the price of oil reaches US$80 per barrel, as opposed to $7.75. Have they charged citizens $1.57 more per litre for the last few months?”
He said according to the Hansard, Page 46, of April 8, 2022, Imbert stated that: “If unsubsidised, the retail prices of premium gasoline should vary from $6.18 per litre at an oil price of US$80 per barrel to $7.58 per litre at an oil price of US$100 per barrel. Similarly, using the same range of oil prices, the unsubsidised prices of super gasoline vary from $6.09 per litre to $7.46 per litr.”
Lee said the price of “super” gasoline should have been at $6.09 since December, according to Imbert’s statements then on projected fuel prices, once oil was at US$80 per barrel.
“Today we call on the Government to state, given there is at least a US$10 reduction between the price of oil when fuel was last raised and the current price of US$80, which they have pegged a barrel of oil going forward, to tell this country when can they expect the price of fuel to be reduced,” Lee said, adding: “They have charged citizens 86 cents more per litre for the last few months. The Government cannot give the excuse that this money was used to subsidise diesel because the minister could also use the money made available from the Petroleum Production Levy and Fuel Subsidy Fund.”
Lee called on the State and Cabinet to answer to taxpayers and to keep a promise that prices would be reduced at the fuel pumps, once economically feasible.
He also called on Energy Minister Stuart Young and the Government to clarify how much of the $600 million being supplemented for the subsidy is for fuel at the pump, and how much is being used for LPG gas.
He noted Young’s statements that funding was needed to facilitate the payment of arrears that are built up and that the actual amount owing, as of March 31, was about $490.3 million and “then you also have payments that are owing for LPG as well”.
Lee said there was a provision within this head for the LPG subsidy and, “As a result, the Government must give clarity to the nation and state how much of the entire revised provision of $1.6 billion for the subsidy payment would be for fuel-at-the-pump subsidy and how much will be utilised for the LPG subsidy.”
Lee went on to question whether the Government had “budgeted enough to cover all subsidy arrears”, and said according to Young, subsidy arrears were up to March 31 and that there was going to be some subsidy as well, to the sum of about $289.1 million.
“The Government must give comfort not only to the nation, but to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, NP and Unipet that all of this money supplemented here would cover the full arrears owed for the subsidy payment moving forward, to prevent any jeopardising of this nation’s fuel supply,” Lee stated.