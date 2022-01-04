Legal fight over rights

THE LAWSUIT filed by Sagicor Investments Jamaica Ltd (SIJL) against Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, is already being called the biggest corporate court battle in the Caribbean in years.
The legal battle involves two companies called Cornerstone:
• Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, which was incorporated as an offshore company in St Lucia in 2018, but redomiciled to Barbados in February 2020. Cornerstone Financial is identified as the first defendant in the lawsuit brought by Sagicor Investments Jamaica Ltd. The six other defendants are the directors of Cornerstone Financial, which is the entity that owned 74.15 per cent of Barita Investments Ltd, as at September 30, 2021. T&T’s First Citizens Investment Services Ltd is the second largest shareholder of Barita Investments with 7.43 per cent;
• Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica, (Cornerstone Jamaica) which is a Jamaican company that acquired all of the issued shares of a deposit-taking institution named MFG Trust and Finance Ltd.
Cornerstone Financial and Cornerstone Jamaica have the same 13 shareholders, with the largest shareholder of both being a company called Productive Active Solutions, which owns a 42.91 per cent stake in the two companies.
Major funder
In the main affidavit filed by Sagicor Investments Jamaica Ltd (SIJL), the CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca, states that SIJL acquired 2,265,520 shares in each of Cornerstone Financial and Cornerstone Jamaica.
“These shares were acquired by the claimant (SIJL) as part of the fee arrangement under which the claimant loaned US$15.3 million to Productive Active Solutions, which enabled PAS to become the largest shareholder of Cornerstone Financial.
“To the best of my knowledge, PAS is beneficially owned by the second defendant (Paul Anthony Simpson) the CEO of Cornerstone Financial,” stated Zacca, who is a director of SIJL.
Part of the US$15.3 million that SIJL lent to Productive Active Solutions was used to fund the acquisition of 75 per cent Barita Investments Ltd from its founder, Rita Humphries-Lewin and her husband Karl.
Separate and apart from the money it lent to Productive Active Solutions, the Zacca affidavit also discloses that the Sagicor Group provided the financing that enabled Cornerstone Financial to acquire the 75 per cent stake in Barita Investments in August 2018. Cornerstone Jamaica issued bonds to the Sagicor Group that are valued at J$2.6 billion (about US$17 million). The Lewins accepted about J$3 billion for their 75 per cent shareholding in Barita.
The legal issue at the heart of the lawsuit surrounds a rights issue of 15 million shares priced at US$1.40 per share, raising US$21 million, offered by Cornerstone Jamaica in July 2020.
SIJL said it did not participate in the July 2020 Cornerstone Jamaica rights issue “partially because of a growing concern with the direction of the Cornerstone companies, and also because of a lack of clarity over the commercial terms and a possible link with shares in Cornerstone Financial.”
While Sagicor opted out of Cornerstone Jamaica’s July 2020 rights issue, several of the 12 other shareholders of the company participated in the revenue-raising measure.
Then, in August 2020, the directors of Cornerstone Financial approved a rights issue by which that company, and not Cornerstone Jamaica, alloted 15 million new shares at a price of US$0.0001 per share (raising US$1,500) to the shareholders who participated in the July 2020 rights issue of Cornerstone Jamaica.
The Cornerstone Financial shareholders who did not participate in the July 2020 rights offering by Cornerstone Jamaica were not offered the opportunity to participate in the August 2020 rights issue by Cornerstone Financial, according to SIJL affidavits.
Sagicor Investments Jamaica describes the August rights allotment by Cornerstone Financial as “the prejudicial issuance,” and argues that it diluted the Sagicor shareholding from 4.5 per cent to 3.47 per cent.
Further, Sagicor Investments Jamaica argues that the value of its shareholding in Cornerstone Financial before “the prejudicial issuance,” was US$17.68 million and immediately after the value of the Sagicor shareholding was reduced to US$13.59 million.
The US$4.09 million reduction in share value is the basis of the Sagicor lawsuit.
Consequences understood
In a December 20 2021, news release issued by Barita Investments on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Cornerstone Financial argued that the details of the July rights issue were presented by Cornerstone to the Sagicor Group Jamaica chairman, Peter Melhado, the company’s CEO Christopher Zacca and other members of SGJ and SIJL’s senior leadership.
“The consequences of SIJL’s decision not to participate in Cornerstone’s fundraising efforts were fully explained, acknowledged, and understood,” argued Cornerstone Financial.
The parent company of Barita Investments Ltd also argued in its news release that the dilution in the value of Sagicor Investment Jamaica’s shareholding in the July rights issue “was the natural result of (Sagicor’s) decision to abstain from participating in the 2020 rights issue.”
But SIJL counters to argue that Cornerstone Financial’s actions are illegal, that there is no agreement by which the shares of Cornerstone Jamaica would mirror those of Cornerstone Financial and that the six directors of that company saw the value of their shareholding increase by over US$14 million as a result of receiving shares for a subscription price of US$0.0001.
The legal battle may have been foreshadowed by two clauses in the amended Articles of Incorporation of Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica adopted by special resolution on July 20, 2018—just weeks before the closing of the US$22 million acquisition of Barita Investments.
One clause gives Paul Simpson, the founder of Cornerstone, the right, “for a period of three years and three months from the date of formation of the company,” to purchase ordinary shares in the company as would give him a total of 49 per cent of the ordinary shares issued by the company.
“These shares shall be sold/issued by the company at a price of US$1 each PROVIDED THAT the maximum payable by Paul Simpson for all the shares required to acquire up to 49 per cent…shall be US$13,617,537,” states the other clause (emphasis in original).