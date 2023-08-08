Legal issues shadow Atlas plant

THE mothballing of Titan is not the only issue facing Methanex locally as the company has highlighted an ongoing legal issue involving the Board of Inland Revenue with respect to the Atlas plant.
And it’s a matter whose resolution timeline remains uncertain to them.
“The Board of Inland Revenue of Trinidad and Tobago has audited and issued assessments against our 63.1 per cent owned joint venture, Atlas, in respect of the 2005 to 2016 financial years. All subsequent tax years remain open to assessment. The assessments relate to the pricing arrangements of certain long-term fixed-price sales contracts with affiliates that 39 commenced in 2005 and continued with affiliates through 2014 and with an unrelated third party through 2019,” Methanex stated in its latest financial statement.
Atlas came on stream in 2004.
“The long-term fixed-price sales contracts with affiliates were established as part of the formation of Atlas and management believes these were reflective of market considerations at that time. During the periods under assessment and continuing through 2014, approximately 50 per cent of Atlas-produced methanol was sold under these fixed-price contracts. From late 2014 through 2019 fixed-prices sales to an unrelated third party represented approximately 10 per cent of Atlas-produced methanol,” it stated.
Atlas said it paid partial relief from corporation income tax until late July 2014.
“The company believes it is impractical to disclose a reasonable estimate of the potential contingent liability due to the wide range of assumptions and interpretations implicit in the assessments. The company has lodged objections to the assessments. No deposits have been required to lodge objections,” it stated.
“Although there can be no assurance that these tax assessments will not have a material adverse impact, based on the merits of the case and advice from legal counsel, we believe our position should be sustained, that Atlas has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Trinidadian tax law, and as such has not accrued for any amounts relating to these assessments,” Methanex stated.
“Contingencies inherently involve the exercise of significant judgment, and as such the outcomes of these assessments and the financial impact to the Company could be material. We anticipate the resolution of this matter through the court systems to be lengthy and, at this time, cannot predict a date as to when we expect this matter to be ultimately resolved,” it stated.
Methanex said from time to time it is subject to litigation and may be involved in disputes with other parties in the future.
“Various types of claims may be raised in these proceedings, including, but not limited to breach of contract, product liability, tax, employment matters and in relation to an attack, breach or unauthorized access to Methanex’s information technology and infrastructure, environmental damage, climate change and the impact thereof, antitrust, bribery, and other forms of corruption. The Company cannot predict the outcome of any litigation. Defense and settlement costs may be substantial, even with respect to claims that have no merit. If the Company cannot resolve these disputes favourably, its business, financial condition, results of operations and future prospects may be materially adversely affected,” it stated.
According to its latest financial statement, Methanex said it ended the second quarter with US$646 million in cash, or approximately $589 million in cash excluding non-controlling interests and including its share of cash in the Atlas joint venture.
Atlas produced 248,000 tonnes (Methanex interest) in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 256,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023.
“We operate in a highly competitive commodity industry and therefore are committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility. At June 30, 2023, our cash balance was US$646 million, or approximately $589 million excluding non-controlling interest portion of US$76 million but including our share of cash held by the Atlas joint venture of US$19 million. We invest our cash only in highly rated instruments that have maturities of three months or less to ensure preservation of capital and appropriate liquidity. We continuously evaluate the liquidity requirements needed to achieve our strategic objectives, including our capital expenditures,” Methanex stated.
Atlas owns a 1.8 million tonne per year methanol production facility in Trinidad.