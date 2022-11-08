Lenders must supply relevant information to customers

The Central Bank says lending institutions are required to be transparent and make disclosures on relevant information to customers.
The Central Bank was responding to further questions from the Express Business, following an article, headlined: “Lenders hiding information from borrowers” which was published in this magazine on October 25, 2022.
Express Business reached out to the Central Bank to find out exactly what are the parameters for financial and non-banking institutions to operate in Trinidad and Tobago, and for those who might want to bend or even break the rules, what does the law say, and how can consumers protect themselves from unscrupulous financial practices.
When Express Business visited six banking and non-banking financial institutions a few weeks ago to find out more about their loans and lending criteria, many of the financial representatives were quite eager to sign people up for loans, including an Express journalist.
But many of the employees were unwilling to disclose the “final price” or the precise interest rate that would be paid toward the loan until approval for the loan was granted.
Senior manager Human Resources, Industrial and External Relations at Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, Nicole Crooks explained that Section 7 of the Central Bank’s Market Conduct Guideline provides guidance on transparency and disclosure requirements by banks.
Highlighting one of the transparency guidelines, Crooks said, “Banks must provide consumers with free, clear, fair, non-misleading information through appropriate channels, and keep them appropriately informed of all relevant information relating to the product or service, before, during and after the point of sale. The guideline also requires banks to maintain at each of its branches and on its website, a list of the charges applicable to its banking products and services, for example, loans and deposits.”
“The bank is required to make this list available to its customers and the public upon request during normal business hours,” she added.
According to Crooks, the Central Bank regulates institutions that conduct the business of banking (commercial banks) and business of a financial nature (non-bank) such as Island Finance and Massy Finance GFC that are licensed as non-bank financial institutions under the Financial Institutions Act 2008 (FIA).
She said, “The Central Bank maintains a risk-based approach to supervision of regulated financial institutions which means that supervisory focus is placed on areas of greater risk to financial soundness and financial stability. Financial institutions are required to comply with applicable laws as well as supervisory guidelines issued by the Central Bank and there are mandatory reporting requirements in place to ensure compliance with legal requirements. Where instances of non-compliance are detected, the Central Bank will investigate and address them.”
She also explained what customers should expect from financial institutions and what sort of questions you can and should pose to your chosen lending institution.
“When engaging in a transaction with a bank, for example, when placing a deposit or taking a loan, (customers) should seek to understand the risks pertaining to the transaction to protect their own interests by carefully reading the terms and conditions associated with the transaction.
“Customers can empower themselves by becoming as financially literate as possible – the programmes and initiatives under the Bank’s National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP) can assist here. Customers should also seek competent, objective advice when in doubt and research as much as possible using legitimate sources of information before making important financial decisions,” she said.
According to Crooks, some basic questions should include inquiring about the nature of the contract being offered, any charges, expenses, risks, penalties attached, and the interest rate being offered.
Customers should understand the difference between applied interest rates and effective interest rates.
This information can be found on Central Bank’s website at: https://www.central-bank.org.tt/sites/default/files/latest-news/market-conduct-guideline-2008.pdf
How do lenders
set interest rates?
Crooks added: “The interest rate charged by banks is a pricing mechanism for loans and is determined by several factors including the risk being undertaken by the commercial bank to lend funds to the client.
“Factors that impact pricing include the Central Bank’s monetary policy rate, the institution’s credit rating of the borrower, the type and quantum of collateral provided to secure the loan, and the institution’s cost of funding used to grant the loan.
“In the case of real estate mortgages, apart from the factors highlighted above, commercial bank pricing is also guided by the Central Bank’s Mortgage Market Reference Rate (MMRR) Guideline.
As it pertains to the Market Conduct Guideline, Crooks said, it is a supervisory guideline and is not a law.
If non-compliance with a guideline is identified, investigated, and confirmed, the Central Bank’s role is to take appropriate supervisory action relevant to the particular circumstance to bring about compliance.