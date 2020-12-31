‘Lennox Petroleum in violation of court order’

The long-standing retroactive increments dispute between Lennox Petroleum Services Ltd and a group of former workers, who have been protesting for the past three weeks, took a different turn when the Express came into possession of a document confirming the company had appealed an Industrial Court order handed down in favour of the ex-employees.
This transpired yesterday as the aggrieved workers, led by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union’s chief labour relations officer Lyndon Mendoza, picketed the Sumadh Gardens, San Fernando, home of the company’s chief executive officer Wayne Persad for the second time in the space of a week, having done so on Christmas Day.
On July 8, following a three-year court battle, Industrial Court Judges Heather Seale, Patrick Rabathaly and Wendy Ali handed down an order which instructed Lennox to pay the workers on or before September 30 the retroactive money owed to them, with interest of two per cent per annum as damages.
Lennox filed an application for a stay of execution of the court order on September 28, which was refused by the Appeal Court on November 23. However, the Appeal Court expedited the appeal, fixing the date of June 28, 2021, for it to be heard.
The dispute arose from the workers having been contracted by Lennox to work on EXL2, one of the three rigs owned by the US-based Rowan, between October 1, 2010, and October 12, 2017. The workers claimed that after completion of the contract, Rowan would have remitted to Lennox some US$9.5 million, part of which was to cover the settlement of the backpay owed to the workers.
While speaking in front of Persad’s residence yesterday, Mendoza reminded the media that both the Industrial Court ruling and the setting aside of the application for a stay of execution by the Appeal Court were evidence that Lennox were in breach of the court order.
”We have all our evidence and our documents to back up what we’re saying. Everything we say can be fact-checked and verified by court documents. They can produce no documents to refute what we’re saying. They are presenting to the media old talk.”
Mendoza said if there’s any doubt about the authenticity of the documents in the hands of the union, then their veracity can be confirmed checking with the court. However, no mention was made of the matter heading to the Appeal Court.
He accused Lennox of not speaking the truth and playing for time.
‘Lennox delaying’
“They are delaying. Justice delayed is justice denied. Every day that the workers are disenfranchised is a day lost with the possession of their property and the monies that they’re owed will be subject to ravishes of inflation. Every day that the company is allowed to keep the money, they now benefit from any interest earned on that money. That of course is a travesty of justice. More so, it’s a serious question and concern. Can an employer be allowed to violate the law?
“If the union was in breach of a court order, what kind of uproar you would be hearing from the politicians of the country? Minister of National Security, Commissioner of Police, the Chambers of Commerce, the business community, they would be in uproar if a union take a high-handed manner, and more so, in violation of a court order. But everyone is silent when this employer does the very same thing in violation of a court order.”
He said having reported Lennox to the court for violating of the Industrial Court order, they await the opening of the courts on Monday to know how that issue will be treated with, but will continue with their peaceful protests.
The Appeal Court document, dated November 26, has given the appellant (Lennox) until January 11, 2021, to file and serve the Record of Appeal, and until March 12, 2021, to file and serve written submissions. The OWTU has until April 30, 2021, to file and serve their written submissions.
The Express reached out to a legal luminary with regards to the turning down of Lennox’ stay of execution application and was informed that while an appeal is the right of any party making it, stays of execution are not automatic, thus, they should only be granted if the appeal has a high likelihood of success.
“So inherent in refusing the stay, the court holds the view the appeal may not be successful,” the legal luminary said.
The Express also sought clarity on a situation where Lennox complies with the Industrial Court order, which remains in force by the non-granting of the stay of executing, and then is successful in its appeal.
According to the legal luminary, in this particular case the money would be paid to the OWTU since they are the party that brought the matter, and it would have to be held by them until the Appeal Court gives it decision. If the OWTU is successful, it will simply disburse to the money to the workers; but if Lennox is successful, the OWTU will have to remit the money back to Lennox.