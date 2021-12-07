Lessons from a champion

MOST people in Trinidad and Tobago may not know the name RHS Marketing, but they will surely have encountered the popular Karibbean Flavours Brand. Many a pot has been flavoured by using the 100-plus locally manufactured spices and sauces.
RHS Marketing has been recently named the inaugural recipient of the T&T Chamber’s award for Breakthrough Exporter of the Year (sponsored by the EXIMBANK of Trinidad and Tobago) in the annual Champions of Business Awards Programme. This category which was introduced in 2021, recognises the critical role that export capacity plays, and will continue to play, in the economic future of Trinidad and Tobago.
Situated in Frederick Settlement, Caroni, the company which celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2020, is considered a local manufacturing leader, producing for local consumption as well as 26 markets globally spanning the Caribbean, North America, Canada and the United Kingdom. Under various brands, the company’s range of products include drink concentrates, essences, spices, seasonings, chutneys, sauces, condiments, vinegar, coconut milk powder, caramel browning, molasses and beverages.
Continuous growth of the company’s export markets is a main strategic goal for RHS. In fact, they were able to expand their distribution and sales channels, despite the pandemic, resultantly increasing production at their Trinidad-based operations. Overall from 2020 to 2021 the company’s sales increased by 28 per cent. Noteworthy was that in 2021 they achieved export growth of 35 per cent, surpassing the 25 per cent minimum set by the Chamber’s award criteria.
RHS is focused on new markets and expanding its reach in existing markets, employing several strategies to grow export market share. RHS is always aware of the fact that customers expect a seamless experience—from the first spark of interest, to customer service, to after-sales engagement. They believe that a customer-focused culture throughout the organisation is perhaps the most critical element of client satisfaction, and therefore they devote considerable time and investment to this strategy.
They consider their employees brand ambassadors, and prioritise personalised customer interaction, something that requires ongoing measures for employee engagement and human resource development. They have invested, and will continue to invest, in automation of their production facilities along with staff training. They constantly seek to upgrade and apply enhanced technology to the production process wherever possible. These investments ensure that they are able to meet demand from their expanding market base.
The company strives to build relationships with all clients leveraging the personalised interaction with representatives in the various markets by being responsive to the knowledge and suggestions that are shared. Their export team discusses intimately with distributors how the brand image can be made relevant to the particular market and makes customised adjustments to suit these needs. Needless to say, digital and social media plays an important role in marketing outreach and having to serve English, French and Spanish-speaking markets, the company is called upon to make sure that they promote and engage effectively in all three languages.
Even as they cultivate export capacity, RHS’s focus is also on its local T&T market. They participate annually in several local trade shows including TIC, SouthEx and the Divali Nagar. While the company is quite proud of its export growth, it is equally proud of its efforts to be a good corporate citizen and an employer of choice through focus on environmental and social concerns. In spite of the current pandemic, RHS has remained committed to their CSR and charitable initiatives to the community and their staff.
RHS Marketing is a regular and consistent sponsor to many different causes locally. In their neighbouring community and environs they regularly give hampers to families in need. During this current pandemic, RHS ensured that their staff was given hampers during this difficult time. In addition, they partnered with organisations in relief efforts throughout the country. Within the last year, they partnered with the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturing Association, The Helping Hands Foundation and The Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
RHS’s managing director, Ravi Sankar started off the company with making local condiments, drawing on the skills and knowledge he had acquired from his mother. He utilised all opportunities to participate in trade shows, workshops and training courses. These experiences made him realise that there was a strong demand for local flavours in the international market, and it was the beginning of his quest for export growth.
Ravi has this advice for entrepreneurs, “Exporting—particularly in these times—is highly desirable for local businesses, and can be a huge benefit to SMEs, but it isn’t the easiest thing to do. My advice? Spend some time equipping yourself first. Use whatever opportunities that’s available locally, and also take the time to understand the market you want to enter, do your research and understand the culture. Sometimes there may be variances from one part of a country to the next—get to know what they are. Even in this age of technology never underestimate the power of personal interaction. That’s for starters. But most importantly, persist. Remember, you won’t always be successful, but opportunities can show up in the most unexpected places. Once you keep focused, success is bound to come.”
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is certain that we will be hearing many more success stories from this Breakthrough Exporter, 2021.