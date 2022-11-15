Leveraging technology to mitigate climate risks

The issue of food security is one that has been brought into the spotlight in recent months, with good reason. The impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on food supply chains and disruptive weather events driven by climate change are compounding perennial challenges in agriculture. Climate change is a particularly concerning threat, as it is projected to worsen without timely global interventions. This makes farming as a livelihood a risky proposition, and act as a deterrent to prospective “agripreneurs” who may be considering investing in farming or agriculture.

Fortunately, there is good news for farmers. Modern technologies linked to Climate Smart Agriculture or CSA, and digital or smart farming, are emerging as important tools in the modern farmer’s tool belt to survive and thrive in a hotter, riskier climate change-impacted world.

Climate-Smart Agriculture

According to the World Bank Group: “Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) is an integrated approach to managing landscapes—cropland, livestock, forests, and fisheries—that addresses the interlinked challenges of food security and accelerating climate change.” CSA aims to simultaneously achieve three outcomes:

1. Increase productivity of farms

2. Enhance resilience of crops

3. Reduce emissions from agriculture

While all forms of technology in this space may not be perfectly suited to the Caribbean region due to our smaller scale, several technological applications have the potential to spur a new wave of “agripreneurs” to meet the region’s food and nutritional needs.

Indoor vertical farms

Indoor vertical farming involves cultivation of produce on vertically stacked shelves in a controlled environment. Indoor vertical farming has the potential to change how societies view farming. Rather than being limited to rural areas, urban and sub-urban areas can be potentially converted to hubs of food production. Underutilised spaces in institutions such as schools, hospitals, and community centres provide ideal spaces to start vertical indoor farms.

Vertical farms typically do not require soil for plants to grow. One acre of vertical farming can produce the equivalent of 10-20 acres of conventional production.

Drones in precision agriculture

Drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are powerful tools that farmers can use to take the guesswork out of field production. With a drone not much bigger than the size of one’s palm, along with mapping software, a farmer can gain invaluable insights in minutes to help eliminate risks, improve productivity, and reduce costs.

Here are some ways that drones are helping farmers become more productive:

• Early detection and timely prevention of plant health problems: Diseases and invasive species spread fast. Powerful plant health monitoring tools built directly into mapping software allow users to visualise issues and make decisions on the spot.

• An aerial view of fields: Drones provide high-resolution, low-cost aerial maps that allow farmers to make quick informed decisions about where to plant. Drones can also perform automated crop counts in minutes compared to manual counts which can take hours to do.

• Assess damage to crops: High-resolution imagery from drones can help farmers quickly and accurately assess damage to crops after adverse weather events.

• Monitor livestock: Drones with thermal or night-vision cameras can quickly scout a farm from above to monitor livestock or detect potential predators or intruders.

Smart agriculture monitoring

IBM predicts that through the Internet of Things (IOT) and Smart Agriculture, by 2050, farmers will be able to increase their production rates by 70 per cent. Digital or Smart Agriculture includes a range of technologies that allow farmers to precisely monitor and control key activities and inputs such as planting, watering, harvesting and pest control.

Some examples of the potential applications of Digital or Smart Agriculture:

• Soil condition monitoring: Using sensors, farmers can get instant alerts on soil conditions and metrics such as temperature, moisture levels, and salinity, all critical to successful crop management.

• Crop monitoring systems: Applied in crop monitoring, smart sensing technology collects metrics about the state of the crops (temperature, humidity, health indicators), enabling farmers to take timely measures should anything go wrong.

Corporate support for food and nutrition security

To help build capacity and resilience in our local food production systems, support and investment are needed from corporate Trinidad and Tobago. One show of support has come from Chamber member, and Signature Events Sponsor, The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) and global fertiliser producer, Nutrien, who announced the intention to collaboratively explore opportunities to improve Trinidad and Tobago’s food and nutrition security. Specifically, the partnership will explore the promotion and adoption of CSA and associated digital technologies as pathways to improve adaptation of our food systems to the impacts of climate change.

Conclusion

Climate change is expected to continue impacting the ability of our global food systems to meet the growing demand for readily available, affordable, and nutritious food for the rapidly increasing world population. Climate Smart Agriculture and technologies that allow farmers to become more productive while reducing their exposure to risk are critical to success.

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Mario Singh, Assistant Manager - Sustainability, Corporate Sustainability Division, The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited for contributing this article.

