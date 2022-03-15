Lina hatches new business

SEVEN-year-old Lina Chance-Bhagwat is running a successful business from the premises of her St Mary’s home, each week selling eggs by the crate-load to eager customers in Barrackpore and environs.
With 36 chickens to her name, Lina has managed to turn her love of animals into a thriving operation, selling “organic” eggs at $50 a crate to dozens of willing buyers.
And despite her age, the task of owning and running a business is one Lina has taken to naturally, according to parents Wendy Chance and Devanand Bhagwat, who say they supported their daughter’s wishes from the start.
“We didn’t expect to get a child like Lina who puts her heart into everything she does and usually gets the result she’s after…We both intend to support her in any way we can without losing what makes Lina’s Organic Eggs what it is: Lina,” Bhagwat said last week.
Lina, who began farming with relatives after the loss of the family dog, says her connection to animals led to her desire to care for chickens. After being given a number of chickens from her relative’s farm, her parents say she grew quickly attached to the group, caring for each one as if human and assigning them names.
“I love eggs and I love animals and that is why I got the chickens. I said the remainder of the eggs that I don’t eat, I want to sell them. Ever since I was small I have loved animals. I had a lot of dogs, there are lots of animals in my area. I would help my family across the road, my grandma and uncle, they have chickens, and I would help them take care of them. They are the ones who gave me my chickens. I named them: they are Rose, Blackey, Whitey, Brunette and others,” she said in an interview last week.
Willing to work
Father Devanand Bhagwat told the Express Business that his daughter usually gathers at least one crate of eggs per day from her hens. Producing a total of seven crates of excess eggs a week, she has already sold numerous crates to customers.
Each day, he says Lina takes care of the hens by feeding them corn, administering vitamins and medicating against diseases.
Bhagwat said when he and Lina’s mother, noticed their daughter’s love for the animals and her willingness to work, they encouraged her to continue and expand the business. The money she earns, he said, is used to purchase feed and materials for the chickens.
“She owns all the chickens; this is her thing. She is actually expanding right now, she got a lot of baby chicks and soon she will have a whole lot more eggs. She has her love for animals, so even when she reaches her teens if she wants to do her own thing that is okay. Right now she plans to do a lot of expanding and we have put things in place to help her out. She has chicks to increase production by about four or five times.
“It is not a big issue with space, we have the space for her. Once everything becomes attainable she will use her money to keep expanding as she goes. Right now she gets a crate of eggs per day. This is a lot of money for her age but right now she is using that money for seeds, corn and expanding. She saves it to buy galvanise and wood for the pens,” he said.
Practical knowledge
Bhagwat, who owns and operates a woodworking shop in the area, says his support for his daughter’s endeavour is partly influenced by a desire to instil practical knowledge at a young age. He says in the years to come, Lina’s knowledge of business will complement any other undertakings she pursues.
“It has always been our hope that Lina grows to learn the major lessons that schools do not teach. That is how money works, the value of it, how to make it work for you, the value of disciplined spending habits and the rewards of giving up short-term gratification for long-term rewards.
“It is too easy for young professionals to get themselves trapped in the rat-race after spending years acquiring an education only to use it to the benefit of someone else who uses you to make profit and pays only a fraction of your worth to you,” he said.
He added that his daughter has already received a positive response from social media outlets.
“We posted her on social media and the response was so amazing and when she does complete this project she won’t get stuck with eggs in her hand. She already has people waiting to buy eggs when she gets the next batch,” he said.
“I should add that she is a straight A student. She attends the Rochard Douglas Presbyterian school, and she is a straight A student from the start. It has been really overwhelming for her and she really appreciates it. She has goals to get to supermarkets and it seems attainable,” he said.
If you wish to purchase eggs from Lina, the Chance-Bhagwat family can be reached on WhatsApp at 294 0498 or her Facebook page at Lina’s Organic Eggs.