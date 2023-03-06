linda

Linda’s Bakery is currently on a drive to downsize its retail footprint and announced the closure of its Queen Street location in Port of Spain, effective last Friday.

Linda’s advised customers of the closure last Friday in a Facebook post.

The baking company said customers can instead visit other locations at Excellent City Centre and Park Street in Port of Spain.

In an interview with the Express, owner Peter George Jnr said the bakery is downsizing its retail footprint and focusing on manufacturing and distribution to every corner of the country.

“We are looking at strategic options for the retail business, that will ensure the continuity of the bakery. Linda’s stores not going to be closed. Little by little, we will be downsizing the retail footprint. Linda’s as you know will continue to be run. Our commitment remains to the availability of our baking products,” George stressed.

He said, over the next month or two, more reports would be released, of potential downsizing, but as an operator of 16 to 17 stores, the bakery will continue.

“It is not a closure…it is a downsize and a strategic shift because the retail model as we know it before is simply not sustainable in its current form. The conventional traditional retail model was being challenged before in terms of convenience and it was exacerbated by Covid-19, so we said last year when City Gate and Princes Town locations, moved away from retail and make Linda’s products available nationwide,” the business owner remarked.

He noted also that the Queen Street branch was under-performing, but quickly said would be absorbed into other locations.

Many Facebook users said they were saddened by the closure, as it was convenient for them to stop and buy their bread and bakery products.

