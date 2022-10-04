Linda’s Bakery has closed its City Gate and Princes Town locations permanently.
Linda’s advised customers of the closures as of last Friday in a Facebook post yesterday.
The baking company said customers can instead visit other locations at Excellent City Centre, Queen Street or Park Street in Port of Spain, while customers in Princes Town can also visit Marabella, High Street or Gulf City.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, owner Peter George Jnr said it is never easy to close stores, but it was a strategic decision in keeping with the demands of the market.
George said this new plan will include Linda’s reducing its traditional footprint, as it has been significantly impacted by integrated retail models, especially post-pandemic.
He explained that City Gate was a challenging store with respect to safety and security, as the establishment was robbed several times. With respect to the Princes Town branch, George said it was an under-performer and a decision had to be made on these first two branches.
“Linda’s has 18 stores and more are going to close in the coming weeks, but everyone will learn more about it when the time comes. The idea is to reduce the traditional footprint and have its fresh bread and bakery products more available throughout the nation,” George said. He also said staff from the two closed branches have been absorbed into other locations and “when we close the other locations as well the same absorbing method will happen”.
Many Facebook users said they were saddened both branches had to close their doors, as it was convenient for them to stop and buy their bread and bakery products.
