Liquidator selling 94.24% Colfire shares

CL FINANCIAL liquidator Grant Thornton is selling the group’s 94.24 per cent shareholding in Colfire (Colonial Fire and General Insurance Company), the local property and casualty (P&C) insurer.

On Wednesday, a newspaper advertisement announcing the sale of Colfire described it as “one of the top non-life insurance businesses in the (T&T) market, with a large customer base, high retention rates and an extensive network of agents throughout the country”.