Liquidator selling 94.24% Colfire shares

CL FINANCIAL liquidator Grant Thornton is selling the group’s 94.24 per cent shareholding in Colfire (Colonial Fire and General Insurance Company), the local property and casualty (P&C) insurer.
On Wednesday, a newspaper advertisement announcing the sale of Colfire described it as “one of the top non-life insurance businesses in the (T&T) market, with a large customer base, high retention rates and an extensive network of agents throughout the country”.
Colfire sources said the company was T&T’s number one motor insurer in 2019 and 2020, and is the country’s third largest property insurer.
Colfire principally underwrites policies relating to motor, property, casualty and marine. It recorded gross premium income of $291 million and net premium revenue of $195 million in 2019, the last year for which its financials were audited.
Profits for the company in 2020 would have been higher than in 2019, Colfire sources said, because the Covid-19 pandemic caused fewer accidents on the country’s roads, which translated into a reduction in claims.
Colfire sources said this is the second active attempt to dispose of the assets of the company. The first took place under the chairmanship of former minister of finance Gerald Yetming in the 2014-to-2015 period.
The sources said a back-of-the-envelope valuation of the insurance company during the period of the first sale attempt put Colfire’s worth at between $280 and $300 million.
ANSA McAL and Jamaica’s GraceKennedy group were the two companies shortlisted by the CL Financial adviser at the time, PricewaterhouseCoopers, during the first bidding process.
The bids submitted by the companies were close, leading CL Financial to call them in for separate meetings, seeking clarification of their proposals, Colfire sources said, adding that that process concluded without a preferred bidder being chosen.
Government sources indicated that Grant Thornton hired Broadspan to conduct a current valuation of Colfire—a decision the Ministry of Finance initially took objection to, but eventually withdrew its objection, sources said.
A website giving information on Colfire and a process through which interested parties can get more information has been set up. The website indicates that Colfire “has a large customer base, high retention rates and a wide network of agents throughout the country”.
Companies that are interested in bidding for Colfire must fill out a form on the website and if they are accepted, they will be given access to a data room.
The information on the website that is available to the general public does not disclose that CL Financial is in liquidation.